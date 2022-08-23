Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Varsity Red shoes? Price and more details explored

Jordan Brand spares no effort when it comes to creativity and innovation, this time the shoe company has introduced its newly built Air Jordan 1 Elevate High sneaker. This trailblazing footwear edition will be offered in the classic “Varsity Red” color scheme. These shoes will appear in leather makeup.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Varsity Red” colorway is expected to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks. With a retail price of $145 per pair, these chunky sole designs will be sold by Nike's online stores as well as other partnering retail chains.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate High shoe arrives in Varsity Red hues with white details

Take a detailed look at the Jordan 1 Elevate High Varsity Red shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Not long ago, Jordan Brand gave an elevated revamp to the low-cut variant of Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Dubbed “Silver Toe,” these women’s special shoes are also expected to drop in the coming weeks.

It wouldn't take long for the low-top women's exclusive Jordan 1 to experience the comfort of the high-top model since an imposing midsole has remained at the forefront of the legendary Jordan 1 style throughout the spring and summer.

With Air Jordan 1 Elevate High in "Varsity Red," a university-inspired colorway, the label has introduced a platform iteration of its sought-after silhouette to the public for the first time.

To begin with, the complete uppers of the sneakers feature premium leather construction. Here, white underlays appear alternately with red overlays all across the uppers. First, the radial perforations of white leather toe boxes are outlined with red counterparts.

Adjacent to the toes are tongue flaps that are constructed using white elements. Towards the neck, these tongue flaps are presented in a streamlined sewn outline of the emblems. Finishing off the tongue areas are red lace loops that are kept in place with akin red eyelets.

Moving on, the collar branding also features a similar stitched outline of the Air Jordan wing logo, similar to that noticeable on tongues. The midfoot areas of the kicks that are made with summit white leathers are topped with customary sizeable red swooshes.

On the rear side, the heel counters are wrapped up in red hues, with contrasting inner linings that are accomplished with white textiles. The footbed is executed perfectly with similar white insoles. These insoles feature Nike Air swoosh branding prints done in red.

This design is a continuation of the AJ1 Low Elevate. The hefty midsole of the Elevate model, a signature feature, is coated in a contrasting "Coconut Milk," and zippers are attached to the interior medial collar. Rounding out the shoe are the red outer sole units underneath to complete the look.

Keep an eye out for these Women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Varsity Red” footwear designs. Interested shoppers will be able to purchase them online from Nike and its affiliated retail merchants for $145.

You can register on the shoe brand's website while we wait for any additional release information on the colorway that will serve as the model's introduction.

