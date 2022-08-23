Where to buy Jordan Delta 3 Low “Mint Foam” shoes? Price, release date, and more details 

Jordan Brand, Nike's most famous subsidiary, is known for frequently creating new sneaker silhouettes and designs. It will soon release Jordan Delta 3 Low (the successor to Delta 2).The new sneaker, dubbed "Mint Foam," will have black and mint green overlays.

Jordan Delta 3 Low “Mint Foam” footwear edition will hit the stores on August 30, 2022, at 7.30 PM GMT +5.30. These new styles will be traded via the Swoosh label’s online store, alongside other selected retail vendors. Each pair will cost you for $140. Interested shoppers are advised to sign up to Nike’s official website for further updates on Delta 3 Low shoes.

Nike's Jordan Delta 3 Low shoes come in "Mint Foam" with black overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite significant improvements over last year's design, the Jordan Delta 2 retains the same DNA, indicating that the shoe is an improved version of the first. This is not entirely true, as the remastered edition of the model's low-top variant is virtually unrecognisable from its predecessors.

The Jordan Delta 3 Low, which rightly carries on the series' tradition, is much simpler. The shoe label previously teased colorways such as "Canyon Purple," "Chile Red," "Black," and "Mint Foam."

The aforementioned "Mint Foam" version of the shoes will be available in late August.

On Nike's official website, the product description for the upcoming Jordan Delta 3 Low shoes reads:

“You can't help but look cool in low tops that meld high-end craft with high-tech features. Airy ripstop and soft suede pair with a seamless interior. The result? Classic low-top looks and the premium comfort you expect from Jordan Brand.”

The upcoming sneakers feature namesake Mint Foam, Anthracite, Sail, and Coconut Milk tones all over. The translucent grid-pattern synthetic upper of the Jordan Delta 3 Low appears to be the most appealing part.

Premium materials and suede overlays are used in the toe areas, and the translucent check elements are outlined with black suede panels that form the mudguards.

Jordan Delta 3 Low “Mint Foam”

Color: Anthracite/Sail-Coconut Milk-Mint Foam

Style Code: DN2647-003

Release Date: August 30, 2022

Next to these toes are mint green tongue flaps with two Jumpman logos towards the neck. These tongues are surrounded by black foamy eyelets and black lace loops.

The heel counters are embellished with black suede overlays. The heel counters and insoles, like the tongues, feature "Mint Foam" Jumpman logos for branding purposes. Furthermore, the collars are flawlessly executed with black suede elements.

Rounding out the footwear designs are the chunky and textured sail sole units. These sole units are linked together for a lot of traction underneath by mint green rubber outsole elements visible near the forefoot.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Jordan Delta 3 Low “Mint Foam” edition that will enter the sneaker market on August 30, 2022. Readers can cop them from the online stores of Nike as well as other partnering retail chains for $140 per pair.

