Where to buy Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The design team of Michael Jordan’s shoe label is all set to give a makeover to the popular hybrid Jordan Dub Zero silhouette. Dubbed “Legend Blue,” the newly fashioned iteration is loaded with typical laser printing designs all over.

The impending Nike’s Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” rendition is slated to hit the footwear market on October 1, 2022. Interested buyers can cop these shoes for $160 per pair. These laser-printed Jordan shoes will be delivered via Nike as well as a slew of partnering retail locations.

Nike’s Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” colorway appears in black and white overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Dub Zero Legend Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Dub Zero was introduced in 2005, and was the first fusion shoe to be manufactured by the brand. Created to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Air Jordan, the Dub Zero mixed designs from Air Jordans 3 through 6, 11 through 13, and 20.

Since its inception, this silhouette has recorded various fresh makeovers with colorways such as “Wolf Grey,” “Classic Charcoal,” “Teal” and “Varsity Red.” Now the brand is ready to rock the sneaker world once again with the new “Legend Blue” rendition arriving in early October.

The original hue debuted in 2014 with a bright blue transluscent outsole and white upper. The Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20 are just a few of the Jordan Brand designs that are featured on the Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue," which also borrows design cues from the original shoe.

The sneakers come clothed in white, Legend Blue, black, and neutral gray. Although the majority of the uppers are entirely made using premium white leather, the shoes are made more interesting with touches of black, alongside embellishments of the eponymous Legend Blue color. The lateral side sections of the kicks flaunt laser-printed details.

Black leather elements are used for the toe caps and mudguards. Right next to the toes are white tongue flaps embellished with a blue Jumpman logo and NBA legend’s jersey number “TWO 3.” These tongue designs are directly influenced from the AJ12 silhouette. The tongue sections are finalized with white lace fasteners and eyelets.

Blue elements are also added to the inner linings. The cushiony blue sockliners are paired alongside bold black insoles stamped with the blue Jumpman insignia. Towards the back, the heel counters are also highlighted in black and blue.

Rounding out the shoes are the blue details which accentuate the midsole. The gray and white outer sole unit matches the rest. Here, translucent windows display the incorporated Air units of the base.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue,” slated to arrive on October 1, 2022.

With a predetermined price of $160 for each pair, the sneakers will be offered by Nike and other retail vendors. Readers are also advised to sign up to the brand’s official website for timely updates on future releases.

