4 new Air Jordan releases of September 2022

Jordan Brand, the footwear line of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is constantly creating new Air Jordan models and colors. Believe it or not, Jordan Brand had some incredible ideas for the sneaker community in September 2022.

Along with introducing a brand-new colorway of its recently created 37th silhouette, it will be reviving its widely acclaimed Air Jordan 3 OG "Fire Red" hue. We have included four of the most anticipated Jordan Brand releases on the list below.

As of now, only a few sneaker insiders have confirmed the release dates of these shoes, so keep checking the brand's website for the most up-to-date information on these upcoming releases.

Upcoming September 2022 Air Jordan releases that you can eye on

1) Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red” 2022

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red”is making its comeback for 2022. With an expected release date of September 10, these highly anticipated footwear pieces will be sold for $210 per pair. Find them on the Nike’s SNKRS website, alongside other online retail locations.

The original colorblocking of Air Jordan 3 first appeared in public in 1988. It was one of the four models that were initially released, along with the "White Cement," "Black Cement," and "True Blue" variations. Even the upcoming "Fire Red" shoe has been retroed twice before, in 2007 and 2013.

The AJ3 "Fire Red" (2022) is a long-awaited return of "Nike Air," with the emblem placed directly over the heel counters as it was in 1988. The majority of the upper is made of superior quality white leather, while details like the embroidered Jumpman insignias, perforated trimmings, and eyelets are kept in light gray elements as well as the namesake fire red.

While the new sneaker is a true homage to the original, the elephant-themed prints have been slightly altered. The white midsole is glued to the gray outer sole units, completing the look. These midsoles feature incorporated Air units visible through translucent windows near the heels.

2) J Balvin x Air Jordan 2

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mi Gente sensation J Balvin once again teamed up with Jordan Brand for its fresh take on the silhouette of the shoe label. The impending J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 is presumed to be sold for $300 from September 15, 2022, onwards. Keep an eye out for these much awaited sneakers adorned with smiley overlays. They will be offered in full family sizing on Nike’s e-commerce website and at selected retail vendors.

The upcoming silhouette comes in University Blue, with nubuck and ripstop mesh on the upper and an ankle collar and winged overlay that looks like an insulated puffer. The heel counter displays cloud graphics all over, with the musician’s logo on the heel.

The Nike branding is seen on the heel tab with the Air Jordan Wing logo on the tongue flap. Furthermore, the tongue flaps are fitted with LED lights. Ultimately, finishing off the shoe is an icy blue outer sole unit that also glows-in-the-dark.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Taxi”

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After months of delay, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Taxi” colorway is finally releasing on September 24. This high-top sneaker will be offered for $170 per pair. These shoes are available in the e-commerce stores of Nike's SNKRS app and a few select vendors.

AJ1 High OG will be released in September with a vibrant taxicab yellow, black, and sail color scheme. The original model has a richer canary yellow that is reminiscent of New York City taxis, blocking them in standard "Black Toe" fashion.

The contrasting panels of yellow, black, and white alternate across the shoe. The dominant colour on the laces, Swoosh, and inner lining is black. A taxi-yellow outsole and a white midsole complete the look.

4) Air Jordan 37 “Hare”

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The last in the list is the newly developed AJ37 “Hare” rendition. This upcoming sneaker was introduced alongside “Beyond Borders” debut colorway of Air Jordan 37. Slated to drop on September 29, the ultra-modern shoe will be sold for $185 per pair. Fetch them via the e-commerce stores of Nike SNKRS as well as other retail shops.

This colorway of the AJ37 is modeled on the "Hare" colorblocking of the Air Jordan 7, similar to the other current AJ models. The white upper's material, Lenoweave, promises durability without sacrificing breathability. Exoskeleton has been integrated into the upper to provide additional support.The Hare pattern and Jumpman are both visible on the tongue of the Huarache-style footwear.

Proceeding towards the midsole, the shank plate is employed for strength, while Jordan Brands' exclusive Formula 23 foam is deployed in the heel and double-stacked zoom in the forefoot. Last but not least, the outsole has a variety of designs that draw design cues from the AJ 7.

We've only listed a few of the many upcoming September releases this year. Readers are encouraged to sign up for Nike's official website for quick updates on the rest of the month's sneaker releases.

