J Balvin x Air Jordan 2: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored 

After waiting for months, sneakerheads have finally received official release information for the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 sneakers. On August 1, 2022, Colombian singer J Balvin took to his official Instagram handle to share information about his upcoming collaboration with the Michael Jordan's namesake brand for a Air Jordan 2 silhouette.

In his post, J Balvin shared a significant part of his initiative to craft a collaborative product with the Jordan label. After previously releasing a Jordan 1 silhouette, the Colombian singer's product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new makeover over the AJ2. The product is slated to be released globally on September 15, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 glow-in-the-dark sneakers

Upcoming J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 glow-in-the-dark sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

J Balvin is not unfamiliar with storytelling and connecting with his fans, be it through a hit Reggaeton tune or a sneaker. The Colombian icon did the same for his upcoming Air Jordan 2 makeover, as he shared the motive behind the shoe release and the values that the product stands for. His post caption read:

"For those of us who love Sneakers, it is brutal how dreams take more paths and different ways of connecting with the planet. In this complete collection I only thought about what human beings live day by day, finding the light to have a better quality of life and everything starts from a healthy mind."

He further shared that his makeover of the Jordan 2 features lights and glow-in-the-dark quality. It signifies that if there are dark paths in life, the light will accompany us to pass the test. He further spoke about his Latin culture and love for the Latino Gang through the caption:

"I love them . Up the Latin culture. Latino Gang. Jose."

He also revealed that the shoes will be first released in Medellin before the official global launch on September 15, 2022. However, he didn't specify a date for the Medellin release.

Balvin didn't hold back with the design details for the AJ2 makeover. The pair comes clad in a Celestine Blue / White / Multi Color color scheme. Instead of the conventional smooth leather construct, the upper of the shoes are made out of tough and durable textile material. The upper is mostly clad in Celestine Blue color and features puffed out stitching details throughout the shoes' mid-foot sections.

The angelic cloud and blue sky pattern are seen accentuated over the heels, mudguards, and the sockliners, which are further complemented by ripstop side wall panels, draped in baby blue.

To give it a serene look, the cloud pattern motifs continue over the lower heel overlays and the sockliners. The toe boxes feature a perforated pattern, which is added to facilitate airflow. More details are seen over the heel tabs, which are embellished with the staple "NIKE" branding.

The lower back end also features the iconic J Balvin's yellow-hued smiley face. The tongue of the shoes features the iconic basketball-and-wings Jordan logo, which features a glow-in-the-dark pattern.

The iconic green-energy lightning bolt logo- adorned on the inner lining of the tongue tags - and the outsoles are further seen carrying the glow-in-the-dark pattern. The glow-in-the-dark light-up elements are the most captivating component of the shoes.

The shoes are officially slated to be released globally on Nike SNKRS on September 15, 2022, for a retail price of $300.

