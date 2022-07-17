4 best Air Jordan 2 collaborations in 2022

Air Jordan 2, which is Michael Jordan's second signature model, debuted back in 1986, courtesy of Nike designers Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. The design was created with high-end luxury in mind, notable for its rich leather uppers, noticeable lack of a swoosh, and lizard skin-like detailing.

The silhouette has not previously received much attention from sneakerheads or possibly the Jordan brand itself; however, 2022 is a year for the Air Jordan 2 model. After 35 years, the model is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. This model was the first to take the risk of combining sporty-luxe and swoosh-less design.

Its unique and exclusive silhouette set it apart from the Jordan 1. With such a revolutionary design and underrated status, it's no surprise that many brands have been eyeing the Air Jordan 2 for a collaboration. After Off-White set the tone in November 2021, the silhouette's 2022 releases have been a smashing success.

Union LA lead the season of 2022 with Spring 2022 release in two of the colorway, i.e., Rattan and Grey Fog on April 25, 2022. A Ma Maniere, Maison Chateau Rouge, and Nina Chanel Abney followed.

Now, rumours of J Balvin, Titan, and Two18 have been circulating in the sneaker world, but no official release date for any of the collaborative pairs has been announced. With that in mind, Sportskeeda would like to remind you of the fantastic year the Air Jordan 2 silhouette has had thus far, up until July.

A look at the fantastic collaborative Air Jordan 2 silhouette releases until July 2022

1) Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 2

Union LA, who is currently on a roll with Jordan and Nike, have released Nike Dunk Low, Nike Cortez, and the titular Air Jordan 2. The streetwear stalwart launched two colorways of Air Jordan 2 under the "Future Is Now" collection.

The sneaker release saw many twists and turns, as it was originally scheduled to be released in the holiday season of 2021, which got pushed back to April 9 to April 10 raffle, which was captured by bots and the launch was staggered for the second time. Finally, the launch took place officially on April 15, 2022, at Union LA's official e-commerce site, followed by a wider release at SNKRS on May 26, 2022.

The collection included two colorways, i.e., 'Rattan' and 'Grey Fog', along with clothing pieces and a crater slide. Both the Air Jordan 2 colorways were inspired by flight jackets and pants. Branding was added with Union tabs on the lateral side. More Union LA branding can be found on the tongue, insoles, and ankle collar sides. Both the colorways were retailed at a price of $225.

2) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness colorway is available in a high-top silhouette. The uppers of the sneakers are made of cracked leather and accented with cracket paint suede overlays. The shoes are dressed in a Sail / Burgundy Crush / Black colour scheme.

Suede details adorn the toe boxes, heels, collars, and heels. The perforation design is also used on the toeboxes, which adds extra comfort and breathability. The usually plain rubber midsoles are given a flair with the addition of faux scale design.

The lacing is waxed, while the lace aglets are accentuated with "Work Harder" lettering. A Ma Maniere adds its branding with the "Maniere" lettering over the heel tabs in the rear of the shoes. The pair was officially released on the A Ma Maniere's e-commerce site on June 1, 2022 at 11 am EST. A wider release was conducted by Nike and SNKRS on June 3, 2022.

3) Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2

Maison Chateau Rouge x AJ2 Orange and Sail (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Paris-based boutique collaborated with the Jordan label for a makeover of the AJ2 silhouette. In honour of the Maison Chateau Rouge's African heritage, the collaboration celebrated the Afropean and African diaspora. The Air Jordan 2 silhouette comes clad in the Sail/Citron Pulse/Orange colorway. The upper is constructed out of a leather base in sail color, whereas the orange acts as the overlays.

The upper features debossed patterns, layered eyestays, and contrasting stitching to highlight the silhouette's high-end design. The tongue and mid-foot overlays are designed in a debossed pattern, whereas the throat opts for a tooth-y texture. The white and brown contrasting stripes, accented below the collars and tongue, add a stylish touch.

The heels arrive in a mismatched pattern, while the left features "Nike" branding, the right arrives with Rouge's moniker. An image of Michael Jordan is seen alongside the "United Youth International" lettering over the sockliners. The pair were released on June 24, 2022 for a retail price of $300.

4) Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2

Nina Chanel Abney low-top and high-top silhouette (Image via Nike)

The collaborative capsule between Nina Chanel Abney and the Jordan brand was released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on July 8, 2022. The two-piece collection features two silhouettes of Air Jordan 2 in high-top and low-top silhouettes, respectively.

The high-top sneakers feature a rich texture mix with a Gym Red and White highlight. The majority of the upper is made of white leather, with premium suede accents on the heel stripes and toecaps. The toecaps are contrasted with the grey color.

The most prominent detail of the shoe is the use of faux snakeskin over the medial and lateral sides of the sneakers. The branding details, including Jordan's wing logo and heel counters are featured in red. The high-top sneakers can be availed for $225.

The second offering opts for a similar construction but with a slight change. The base of the shoe is identically clad in white leather, with the ankle section constructed in faux snakeskin. The toe caps and mid-panels opt for grey nubuck materials. Instead of gym red, the pair are clad in green. The low-top silhouette was released on SNKRS for a retail price of $200.

