Where to buy Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is partnering up with Chriss Gibbs-founded label Union LA for a four-piece footwear collection of its Cortez silhouettes. The collaborative collection, dubbed Un-Cortez, offers four new colorways of the Nike Cortez silhouette: Sesame, Off-Noir, Grey, and Beige.

Union LA took to its Instagram handle to share a campaign video of the upcoming Un-Cortez collection on June 14, 2022. Shortly after sharing the campaign video, campaign images of the collaboration were revealed on June 15, 2022. Alongside the campaign images, Union LA confirmed that two out of four colorways, namely Sesame and Off-Noir, are slated to be released on its official e-commerce site on June 21, 2022. While the other two colorways have still not released an official release date, they were tagged as coming soon.

More about the upcoming Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez ‘Off-Noir’ and ‘Sesame’ colorways

In the unveiling of the latest Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez collection, Union Los Angeles delivered an inspiring message in the campaign video. The message says,

"We are the OG inventors. Most of our inventions are not recorded. We haven’t been credited for most of our sh*t."

The campaign's message points out the example of Nike Cortez, which started as a regional trend in the inner city and became a global fashion phenomenon. This collaborative effort by Union LA is a chance to bring the Cortez silhouette back to its origins in the streets. The campaign video further says,

"It’s the way we style our hair, our clothes, our make up. This has made us who we are, who we want to be and what we stand for. We are not stereotypes. We are not victims. We love ourselves. Adorn ourselves. It might be jewelry, Clothing, Shoes, but what ever it is, this is US. Introducing the Union x Nike Un-Cortez collection."

The Union LA might be bringing the Cortez back to its street origins, but they have decided to do it their way, as they have entirely reconstructed the sneaker pattern, materials, and colors. The reconstruction keeps the DNA origins and roots, while simulataneously giving a refreshed start to the silhouette.

All the footwear offerings from the Un-Cortez collection are constructed out of suede and canvas uppers, which are a departure from the standard leather construction, and introduces a fresh outfit over the silhouette,

The Cortez silhouettes include Frontman, the"UN/LA" tab, and co-branding logos over the pairs. The Union LA label has unveiled two colorways- Sesame, dressed in red, brown, and blue color scheme, and Off Noir, dressed in black and blue color scheme.

The Sesame and Off Noir colorways are set to be released on June 21, 2022, on the official website of Union LA for the retail price of $150, whereas the other two colorways haven't received any official name or release date.

1) Sesame

The sesame colorway's upper is dressed primarily in a lighter beige in suede overlays and canvas underlays. The canvas underlays accentuated a striped detailing. The swooshes are dressed in brighter red accents. The red accents are continued over the lower throat, heel tabs, swooshes, and laces.

The Union LA branding is seen atop the yellow tabs alongside the forefoot insoles. More Union LA branding can be seen on the singular logos on the heel tabs, sock liners, and both on the exterior and interior of the tongue. The beige speckled outsole and midsoles finish off the look.

2) Off Noir

Compared to the Sesame, the Off Noir edition comes dressed in a darker tone while featuring Neptune green, black, off noir, mean green, and legend blue colorway. The shoes pay homage to Los Angeles, the birthplace of both Union and the Cortez silhouette.

The upper comes constructed in black suede overlays, contrasting with canvas textile in multi-colored stripe patterns. The canvas is dressed in various shades of blue and green. A similar UN/LA tag can be seen on the side of the eyelets, while the grey speckled midsole and black speckled outsoles finishes off the design.

