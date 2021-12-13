Who was Nikki Cortez? Halle and Chloe Bailey mourn tragic death of their stylist

Nikki Cortez, a Los Angeles-based stylist best known for her work with singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, has died. News of her passing was made public after the singing duo mourned her loss on Instagram.

Since then, netizens have taken to social media, paying tribute to the late stylist.

Halle Bailey posted a picture of Nikki Cortez on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture:

"You were an angel here on this earth. You were such a special being and always the brightest light in the room. When you dressed me, you made me feel so happy and inspired me to be confident and secure in myself. Thank you for everything, will love you forever. @nikkixcortez rest in power."

Halle Bailey pays tribute to the late stylist (Image via hallebailey/ Instagram)

How old was Nikki Cortez at the time of passing?

Although her exact age remains uncertain, the celebrity stylist was believed to be in her mid- 30s. Her last post on Instagram dated back to December 2. Nikki Cortez had amassed over 10k followers on the social media platform.

Her cause of death has not been revealed. However, different reports have made contrasting assumptions about the same.

The latest reports have revealed that Nikki Cortez was battling health complications. Her body eventually stopped responding to treatments. Other reports claim she was fatally injured in a pedestrian collision across the Pacific Coast Highway. Such reports have claimed that she died on the spot.

Joekay, an artist, confirmed Cortez’s death in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Nikki, you will be missed by all of us. thank you for always being a great friend, for being supportive, for being selfless, and for just being you! this last post of yours shows how proud of your work you were. half your feed is you showcasing your clients & your gift of life. It’s crazy to me because you have been in your B A G for the past few years and you were honestly just warming up.”

Ally Courtnall, a model, wrote under one of Cortez’s Instagram posts:

"Rest easy beautiful ❤️ i admired your work so much. You seemed like the most beautiful soul! Sending my love to your loved ones 💔"

Chloe x Halle Now 💞 @cxhnow Unfortunately, it has been reported that Nikki Cortez has passed. Ms Cortez was an amazing stylist for several celebrities including Chloe and Halle. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers



Rest In Peace 🕊 Unfortunately, it has been reported that Nikki Cortez has passed. Ms Cortez was an amazing stylist for several celebrities including Chloe and Halle. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers Rest In Peace 🕊 https://t.co/BKO7l3afnC

Moods&Feels. @HerFlySoul Losing young talent before they get a chance to truly soar is so heartbreaking💔 Rest in peace to fashion stylist Nikki Cortez 🕊 Losing young talent before they get a chance to truly soar is so heartbreaking💔 Rest in peace to fashion stylist Nikki Cortez 🕊

It$urGiRL$Jada 🇵🇷 @Mzthickness360 Nikki Cortez my greatest sympathy and condolences to your family. Death Is already so hard especially when ut hits home!!!!!Rip princess fly sky high😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Nikki Cortez my greatest sympathy and condolences to your family. Death Is already so hard especially when ut hits home!!!!!Rip princess fly sky high😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

kene @fiestynesha101 @cxhnow R.I.P. to the beautiful Angel Nikki Cortez. And may God comfort her family and friends with love 💕 🕊🕊🕊🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @cxhnow R.I.P. to the beautiful Angel Nikki Cortez. And may God comfort her family and friends with love 💕 🕊🕊🕊🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

rachel @honeymoonfaded i really admired nikki cortez and her work omg rip ): i really admired nikki cortez and her work omg rip ):

DOTHA @fakedotha Rip Nikki Cortez. An angel to us all. 💔🕊 Rip Nikki Cortez. An angel to us all. 💔🕊

The stylist was considered to be one of the most popular figures in the fashion industry. She had styled many celebrities including Mariama Diallo, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Madison Beer, among others.

