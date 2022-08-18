Where to buy Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low shoes? Everything we know so far 

Undoubtedly, 2022 has been a phenomenal year for Air Jordan 2. The silhouette has finally gained mainstream attention since its introduction in 1986, thanks to its many collaborators who have redesigned the footwear design this year.

The Jordan brand's second shoe will continue to be thrust to the forefront in the second half of 2022 with more enticing general releases and partnerships, the latter of which includes this Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low.

Although most details of the upcoming Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers are kept under wraps by both the partnering labels, they are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Readers are advised to stay tuned to Nike's official web page for timely updates on the arriving pairs. As per some early reports, you can expect them to drop with a price tag of $200 on both partners' e-commerce websites.

Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low shoe appears in minimal gray suede and leather overlays

Shelflife is the premier luxury sneaker and streetwear retailer in South Africa. After ten years of operation, the brand, launched in 2006 in Cape Town, opened a second location in the heart of Johannesburg. It continues to prioritize graffiti and street art to support the South African scene, which was the foundation of its business.

The highest levels of sneaker accounts in the nation and on the continent are mainly held by the streetwear label. In addition to holding accounts for Nike Tier 0, Nike Quickstrike, and Jordan products, it has the exclusive Adidas Consortium accounts in Africa.

Its in-house clothing line has expanded over the years to include numerous capsule collections with regional artists and businesses and global partnerships with household names like Adidas, New Balance, PUMA, and FILA.

Previously, in 2022, the sneaker community recorded different Air Jordan 2 collaborative sneaker launches revamped by names like J Balvin, Maison Chateau Rouge, Two 18, and Nina Chanel Abney. After these partnership releases, Jordan Brand will release an all-new Air Jordan 2 with Shelflife.

Not too long ago, a few famous sneaker sleuths, namely @knowing_kicks and @kicksdong, shared a detailed look at the collab Air Jordan 2 Low shoes.

The images revealed that the South African sneaker shop opted for a minimal design and modified the materials for the upper just a little. Although most of the base relies on shades of "Sail" color, hits of range at different locations make them more appealing. The characteristic scaly collars and hairy suede compose the toe boxes, and quarters are added to decorate the uppers.

Additional highlights include the branding accents on the tongue flap and outer sole units, both of which are executed perfectly with bursts of orange. Moreover, the rear sides of the tongue flaps are adorned with "TEAM ONLY" lettering achieved in orange and black.

Here, the textured heel counters have more of a brown appearance. The cushiony inner linings feature sail white textiles, whereas the footbed is complete with vibrant orange insoles. The insoles of each shoe boast Jumpman and Shelflife emblems.

The final detail is added with a co-branded hang tag, where one side is etched with the Jumpman logo, while the other is marked with Shelflife insignia. These pairs will also allow the wearer to play in different styles as two pairs of orange and green lace loops will be delivered along with them.

Those willing to buy these pairs will have to wait a little longer, as the price details and release date of these shoes are pending.

