Where to buy Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Each year, the Jordan Brand releases a mix of classic and contemporary styles, drawing from a selection of silhouettes. In line with this, the label is preparing for the new Air Jordan 11 shoe.

While the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 1 have overshadowed much of 2022, Air Jordan 11 Low IE is getting a decent look with a "Light Orewood Brown" hue.

The upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low IE is slated to hit the shelves on October 6, 2022. These pairs will be delivered via the online stores of Nike and other retail outlets. Each pair will cost you $185.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Low arrives in Light Orewood Brown with neutral gray elements

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most significant basketball shoes ever manufactured is the Air Jordan 11. The 11th model in Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line is instantly identifiable to admirers of footwear from all decades.

Michael Jordan returned strong with his trademark blazing pace and his eyes firmly fixed on the goal. Before winning his fourth championship ring, Jordan won the titles of MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP.

The Air Jordan 11 added some sophistication to MJ's comeback. The glossy leather sheen embodied a casual elegance while incorporating the functional quality of aerodynamics. Over the years, the catalog of the eleventh silhouette has been broadened with numerous new designs and color blockings.

The previous months of 2022 have witnessed a limited number of AJ 11 colorways, as the Jordan Brand is working selectively on its eleventh silhouette this year. Only a few iterations, including "72-10," Luka Doncic's "Bold Red," and "Cherry," surfaced on the internet. Out of which the Cherry red rendition is reserved for the holiday season.

The uppers of this "Light Orewood Brown" color scheme feature an ideal mix of premium knitted textiles, nubucks, and genuine leathers. The eponymous soft brown hue is combined with "Neutral Gray," "Cement Gray," and "White" to achieve a minimal white appearance. These white uppers are further complemented with light brown touches all over.

With its breathability, the upper's multiple textures give it a layered appearance. The inner linings here are done with soft gray textiles; similarly, the footbed is topped with gray insoles stamped with Jumpman logos. The branding logos are also noticeable on the crisp white tongue flaps of the pair.

Rounding out the shoe are the white midsoles banded together with the frosty soft gray outer sole units. These midsoles are finished with customary Air units covered on the heels.

Save the date for the next AJ11 Low IE "Light Orewood Brown" that will drop soon, on October 6, 2022. Nike's SNKRS app and a few other chosen retail vendors will sell them for a price of $185. Readers can even sign up to the brand's website so they can cop the sneakers as soon as they launch.

