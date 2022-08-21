5 best Nike sneakers for women in 2022

Nike has signed several strong women over the years, including modern-day stars like Jordan Hasay and Maria Sharapova. The swoosh label has constantly tried to bring women forward with their multiple women offerings and by sponsoring female athletes.

Recently, Nike also announced the Athlete Think Tank program, which aims to change the future of women in sports. For the project, the swoosh label tapped 13 female athletes with different backgrounds, ages, and sports to participate in the project.

Not only athletes, but the label has also constantly tried to keep female sneakerheads in their minds as well. With over 500 women Nike sneakers to choose from, finding the best pair can be a nightmare, so Sportskeeda has listed five women makeovers over popular Nike silhouettes such as Dunks, Air Force, and Air Jordans to add to your rotation.

Top 5 Women makeovers over the Nike silhouettes

1) Women’s Air Jordan 8 Taxi Yellow and Black

Women’s Air Jordan 8 Taxi Yellow and Black (Image via Nike)

The swoosh label collaborated with athlete Rui Hachimura to release a brand new pair of Air Jordan 8 in women's edition. The women's exclusive Air Jordan 8 Taxi variant was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on July 29, 2022.

The leather constructed upper comes clad in a taxi-reminiscent color palette in black, which is accented by the bold hits of taxi yellow. The yellow color takes over the branding details and collars, as well as the sole unit of the pair.

The chenille patch, footbed, and "Air Jordan" lettering is branded over a piece of the strap which is much more vibrant. The Air Jordan-branded fastners, lower heel molds, and midsole elements are all bright yellow.

Adding a flair to the design, the pair also boasts golden accents and toe boxes with perforated designs. The perfeorated design extends up to the neck windows of the sneakers. The most prominent part is the addition of the Jumpman logo covered in yellow over the tongue.

More details were added with a "23" embroidery seen on the front and center. The women's exclusive Air Jordan 8 Taxi variant was released in July 29, 2022 for a retail price of $200.

2) Women's Air Force 1 Valentine Edition 2022

The Swoosh label has dressed its classic kicks, Air Force 1, in a Valentine's Day theme. The sneakers are accentuated in pink, red, and white hues, which can be perfect for women who want cute kicks in that aesthetic.

The sneakers' uppers come washed in mainstay white-hued leather, and have love-filled updates all over the sneakers. The design scheme has been kept simplistic as the pairs come in traditional colorblocking of white atmosphere, university red, and sail with pink-hued pops.

The iconic swooshes - clad in pink - are seen accentuated over the lateral sides of the shoes, with a red hue over the "Air" branding on the ankles and tongues.

Air Force 1's lace dubraes are present in a charm bracelet theme, with "NIKE" and "LOVE" lettering beads appearing over each of the pair. The design is finished off with white midsoles and pink outsoles.The variant was released in February for a retail price of $110.

3) Nike x Jacquemus Air Humara

Jacquemus x Air Humara sneakers (Image via @jacquemus/Instagram)

This year, the iconic label Jacquemus and Nike collaborated to give the Air Humara silhouette a makeover in two colorways. This marked a debut collaboration for the eponymous label's designer with the Swoosh label. In an official press release, Simon Porte Jacquemus commented upon the sneakers, saying that the silhouette is his favorite Nike shoe.

The collection includes two colorways of Nike ACG (All Condition Gear) inspired silhouettes, both of which are constructed with elevated color palettes and trail ready tooling.

The uppers of both the shoes are constructed out of a mash-up of smooth leather and suede materials, giving them a clean aesthetic. The mid-foot panels of the sneakers uppers are smoothened out to give the white base more space. A flair to the otherwise minimalistic design was added with metallic swooshes coated in an elevated gold hued finish.

Vice President of Catalyst Apparel Design at Nike, Jarrett Reynolds commented on the sneakers and their collaboration with Jacquemus,

"With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Nike Dri-FIT fabric and considered footwear like the Humara to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus."

More detailing is added over the sneakers with the addition of stripped banners, which are present throughout the tread in the lower portion alongside the sneakers collars. A branding touch is added with the "JAQUEMUS" lettering accentuated over the tongues, heels, sockliners, and outsoles.

The shoes were inspired by a blend of ACG pocket knife and the iconic Air Humara silhouettes. A nod to the 2000-released ACG pocket knife was added via a lace eyelet lockdown strap and exterior ribbons. The look was complete with the sole pieces - inspired by the hike trail - which came in ridged edged midsole and outsoles design.

The brown and beige colorways of the Humara sneakers from the collaboration were released on the Jacquemus' site on June 28, 2022, and they were re-released on Nike SNKRS for SNKRS Day on August 5, 2022.

4) Women's Dunk Low Rose Whisper

One of the most sought-after footwear lines, Nike Dunk has been focusing their energy on women's silhouettes, and the new makeover, dubbed the Rose Whisper, is yet another addition to the women's silhouettes.

The swoosh label has clad its Dunk Low silhouette in traditional two-toned arrangements in rose-inspired hues. The shoe's uppers are constructed out of leather materials in white hue, while the leather overlays are dressed in rose whisper hues.

The swoosh label described the product on the official site,

"Now, the college hoops OG is refreshed with a softer palette. Rose Whisper and White colorblocking delivers seasonal style and a bright — but still subtle — touch to your outfit."

The titular Rose Whisper hue is seen accentuated over the iconic swooshes, outsoles, inner linings, and laces. The white, on the other hand, can be seen highlighted over toe boxes, ankle collars, and mid-foot sections.

The look was finished off with white midsoles and a rosy hued outsoles. The pair launched on the official e-commerce site on June 2, 2022, for a retail price of $100.

5) Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Pure Violet

We started the list with a Jordan, and it seems only fitting to finish it with one. Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Pure Violet comes clad in white/pure violet/white colorways and an iridescent sheen over the entire shoe.

The shoe upper is constructed out of durable genuine nylon material and is entirely covered in a pristine white hue. The swoosh label describes the product on its official site,

“The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 11 was meant for MJ to wear on and off the court. Inspired by exotic cars, its shiny patent-leather overlays will steal the scene whenever you walk into a room or hit the streets.”

The otherwise plain shoe is given a flair with pure violet - which is a faint pastel purple hue - and lustrous patent leather overlays. The look was finished off with the addition of a titular hue in a soft tinge over the opaque outsoles.

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on April 28, 2022 for a retail price of $190 for adults, $80 for little kids and $60 for toddlers.

