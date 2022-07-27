Where to buy Comme des Garcons PLAY x Converse One Star footwear pack? Price and more details explored 

Converse and Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garcons, aka CDG, have a long-standing relationship. The highly popular duo reunited for a brand new spin on Converse's iconic One Star silhouette. The pair will provide two classic hues with CDG PLAY's cute heart pattern during their upcoming launch.

The Comme des Garcons PLAY x Converse One Star footwear pack is slated to hit the sneaker market on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11.00 am E.T. Each pair of black and white colorways will cost you $140, and fans can easily get them from the online store of Converse as well as a few other retail partners.

Comme des Garcons PLAY x Converse One Star latest collab will offer two classic colorways

Take a detailed look at the impending two colorways of Commes des Garcons x Converse One Star collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Comme des Garcons PLAY and Converse Chuck 70 collaboration, has been running strong for years and is undoubtedly one of the most well-known collabs.

Earlier in March this year, the sneaker community received a collaborative Chuck 70 “Red Midsole” footwear edition from the collaborators. The Japanese fashion brand and the footwear label have teamed up once more to deliver a new collection of One Star styles that will arrive around the end of this week.

Since their cooperation began more than 12 years ago, this is the first time the pair have worked together on the One Star, and it includes all the same intricacies that enthusiasts of sneakers are accustomed to seeing on their past releases.

The collab’s description on the official website of Converse reads:

“A collaboration 12 years and running brings the heart and eyes logo to the One Star for the first time. The limited-edition style pairs the infamous graphic with a matching red star, uniting a go-to sneaker for independents with an iconic symbol of creative expression.”

The brand further explains the design of the upcoming Converse One Star sneakers as:

“The design stays otherwise true to the silhouette’s timeless look, punctuating a minimalist palette and classic canvas construction with contrast pinstripes and heel stays. Limited-edition low-top sneaker Iconic Comme des Garçons PLAY heart and eyes logo 12oz cotton upper Contrast pinstripe and polyester heel stay webbing Co-branded sockliner.”

The impending footwear edition will present two colorways, black and white, and both the pair will feature 12 oz. canvas uppers. On the lateral side, the upper is embellished with the red-toned One Star logo and CDG PLAY heart motif. Similar embellishments can be spotted on the white-toned insoles.

To add more detail, tiny metal circular reinforcements are placed as eyelets. They are complimented with white lace fasteners for both their black and white color palettes.

The esthetics of the black colorway are enhanced with white stitches that are prominent all across the uppers of the black canvas. Rounding out the pair is a white vulcanized midsole banded together with gum outsoles that finishes off the sneaker.

Save the date for the upcoming Comme des Garcons PLAY x Converse One Star sneakers that are scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022. With a determined price tag of $140 per pair, the shoes will be delivered via Converse.com and other affiliated retail merchants.

