3 best Converse collaborations of 2022 

Founded in 1908, Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse, has made an overall mark and cultural imprint on the sneaker society. Following the revival of the past decade, now thanks to the recent retro aesthetic craze, Converse shoes are more popular than ever.

The classic silhouettes from the footwear label are made of solid and reliable materials, with an iconic yet simplistic look. The cheap price points further help them remain a mainstay in shoe wardrobes, making them a favorite among influencers, public figures, and celebrities.

Just like any other brand, Converse too seeks to expand their design catalog while deepening their outreach in the sneaker world. Their unbeatable reputation in the industry has led to a queue of brands lining up for them, always on the lookout for chances of a collaboration.

In 2022, the label has so far worked with esteemed brands like Golf Wang, A-Cold-Wall, Comme des Garcons and even Pokemon.

Here, we revisit their journey this year and list three of the label's best collabs.

Stussy, A-Cold-Wall and Pokemon: Memorable Converse collabs in 2022 so far

1) Converse x Stussy

Stussy and Converse collaborated this year in June, 2022. The collaboration offered two pieces from the One Star label's classics: One Star and Chuck 70 silhouettes. Both the shoes revisted the coastal roots of the labels and celebrated their archival styles.

The shoes appeared quite familiar, except for their low-cut and hi-cut moderations. The uppers of the shoes were constructed out of hemp materials and created a coastal look. It followed the iconic black and white color scheme, which the two labels are known for.

Converse x Stussy 2-piece collection (Image via Converse)

The sneakers also featured the iconic star logo, embroidered over the lateral sides in white, contrasting with a black base. More details were added with the unvarnished foxing punctuate. The black hemp-constructed upper accentuated the iconic white contrasting tonal stitching in exposed manner, while the medial interior sides accentuated a chuck patch, perfectly hidden from the eyes of the viewers.

The most prominent detail of the shoe was added with the iconic Blank hemp chuck patch on the medial walls of the sneakers.

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Stussy on June 10, 2022, for a retail price of $110 for Chuck 70 and $100 for One Star.

2) Converse x A-COLD-WALL*

Converse collaborated with A-COLD-WALL* in June 2022 for the launch of an all-new silhouette called the Sponge Crater. The one-of-a-kind sneakers were constructed in an oversized and exaggerated fashion, while adhering to the "Less is More" ethos.

For the Sponge Crater silhouette, the two labels explored the Crater Foam material, which was previously used in other launches made by the labels, including the Aeon Active CX sneakers.

The Sponge Crater silhouette arrived in unique shape and proportions, while flaunting equally unique technology. It marked the first full-body crater foam construction sneakers in the market.

A Cold Wall x Converse (Image via A Cold Wall)

The sneakers featured an egg-crate traction pod offered alongside the revolutionary CX foam sole. The shoes were made in a sustainable method with the utilization of scrap and waste materials of the floor. The A-COLD-WALL* site introduced the collaboration as follows:

"A-COLD-WALL* and Converse unite once again to deliver a brand new silhouette, the Sponge CX Crater, a progressive footwear concept combining avant-garde design and comfort-focused technology."

The upper, clad in dark gray, encased the base orange-colored flat-knit sock-like shoe. The fine-knit base helped the foot with better breathability. The shoe inculcated the sock-like orange fixtures with a spandax collar finish, for a form fit. It also featured pull tabs and exaggerated heels, with the upper dark grey colored mule cut shell acting as the most prominent feature of the silhouette.

The shoes were released on both the label's official e-commerce site on June 23, 2022.

3) Converse x Pokemon

Pokemon-themed Chuck Taylor All Star icon (Image via Converse)

The Chuck Taylor label joined Pokemon at the start of the year to celebrate the 25tth anniversary of the beloved anime character. To commemorate the occasion, Converse launched multiple footwear, accessories, and an apparel line to round out every fan's collectibles.

The most iconic addition to the collection came with the Chuck Taylor All Star icon. The shoe's makeover was a throwback to the Kanto region, where the Pokemon world was first explored by the trainers. The official site read:

"Converse is celebrating 25 years of Pokémon with a pair of OG Chucks. With a digital powder print on all-black, a cast of first partner Pokémon take over the classic canvas and complement custom details like the Poké Ball ankle patch, top eyelet and Pokémon tongue graphic. Fuel your nostalgia and bring a new generation into the fun with Converse x Pokémon All Stars."

Characters like Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff were featured on the sneakers. The Chuck Taylor All Star came in complete family sizing, ranging across adults, youth, and toddlers. The shoes opted for a mismatched pattern.

jeremy @JermzKetchum @Pokemon x Collab of the year! @Converse Should’ve copped 2 pairs to keep 1 on ice smh @Pokemon TCGDrops Collab of the year! 🔥 @Pokemon x @Converse Should’ve copped 2 pairs to keep 1 on ice smh @PokemonTCGDrops https://t.co/tzEyNbv0dt

On the right pair of the sneakers, the group of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Charmander gleefully welcomed their fellow group mate and friend Jiggly Puff. Juxtaposing the graphic, the left pair of the sneakers showed the entire group positioned together in their usual battle stance, against Meowth.

More Pokemon details were added with the classic chuck patch, and the top of the eyelets were re-imagined in a Poke Ball style. The shoe also featured a custom-made license plate on the rear, alongside a lightning bolt graphic.

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site on January 7, 2022.

