Converse X Golf Wang collab: Release date, price, and more about the By You experience

Converse is continuing its longtime partnership with Tyler, the Creator, and his Golf Wang label. The collaboration between the two labels will offer customizable sneakers via the Converse By You experience for Summer Spring 2022.

This partnership will mark the first customizable Chuck 70 with Tyler, The Creator featuring Wang’s logo. The collection will become available at 10 a.m. ET on April 28, 2022 in the U.S. and 10 a.m. CEST in Europe on the same day. You can customize the shoes to your liking and then purchase them.

More about the upcoming Converse X Golf Wang By You collection

Converse By You collection (Image via Converse)

Tyler, the Creator is a man of many talents, and he has decided to return to the footwear industry with a bang. The rapper is collaborating via his label with the iconic brand, Converse.

This is a unique partnership that sneakerheads will absolutely love because customers will be treated to a unique, personalized experience. Converse will introduce Golf Wang's classic styled logo and reimagin its classic Chuck 70 silhouette. Fans will have the opportunity to buy the limited-edition, customizable Converse Chuck 70 for only 24 hours.

The Chuck 70 shoes are highly sustainable and shoppers will love the chance to customize it for themselves. Converse's By You program allows one to alter the shoes' upper, base, graphics, and colors.

invisible models pose in the collection (Image via Converse)

The campaign for the collaboration depicts invisible models wearing the collection, showcasing different ways in which sneakerheads can personalize their unique Chuck 70.

For this 24-hour event, the "One Star Brand" will give an option of six base colors, namely red, black, egret, golden yellow, forest green, and light blue,. These six base colors will allow shoppers to customize their high-top canvases in thousands of possible design combinations. The shoes will have sole piping in contrasting colors.

The accentuated polka-dot lining will be common to all the pairs. Customers can, however, choose the graphics of the lining from a variety of options. The alternatives feature "Golf Wang" and "Golf" lettered in different fonts, ranging from retro to gothic.

With this customization event, Converse is giving sneakerheads a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create unique iterations of the classic century-old silhouette.

The event will start on April 28, 2022 and run for 24 hours. It will begin at 10 a.m. ET in the United States and at 10 a.m. CEST in Western Europe.

You can find the Converse x Golf Wang "By You" event listed on the official e-commerce website of Converse. Each sneaker will be unisex in a high-top cut with a retail price of $115.

