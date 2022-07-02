Where to buy GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The long-standing partnership between Converse and Tyler, The Creator's GOLF WANG, is still growing stronger as the two companies introduced the low-top Converse Chuck 70 Owl, their newest product in a long line of joint ventures.

The most recent launch serves as the perfect illustration of such creativity. The traditional silhouette is resurrected and given a distinctive makeover by drawing influence from nature.

Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl exclusive edition has just arrived in the sneaker market on July 1, 2022. Interested shoppers can visit the e-commerce websites of Converse and GOLF WANG. Also, a few other select merchants will also offer these $100 shoes worldwide.

Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG redesigned Converse Chuck 70 shoe with owl prints

Take a detailed look at the Converse Chuck 70 Owl sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier, in March this year, the duo dropped another collaborative take on the same low-cut Chuck 70 silhouette. This iconic style was previously dressed in “Python” textured overlays, and was introduced in two bright colorways: “Blue Topaz” and “Pink Dogwood.” These pairs were also guided by nature’s palette and wildlife.

In a similar vein, Converse and GOLF WANG recently shared information about their newest release on their IG handles. This edition will offer just one pair, which will once again be influenced by Mother Nature, primarily owls and not reptiles!

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD

GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl

=> Dropped via Converse USGOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl=> bit.ly/3yybzGb Dropped via Converse USGOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl=> bit.ly/3yybzGb https://t.co/5LpYXCfyHB

According to Converse's official website, the latest collaborative launch is described as follows:

“Born from his latest subversive apparel drop, Tyler, The Creator mixes woodland camo with unique owl details on the premium Chuck 70. Featuring majestic snowy owls, winter trees and bright pops of blue, it’s the type of irreverent, unexpected take on our best-ever icon that could only come from the mind of Tyler, The Creator.”

Regarding the design inspiration of these shoes, the Converse’s official website mentions,

“Inspired by the latest GOLF WANG apparel drop, Tyler, The Creator brings a unique owl camo print to the Chuck 70.”

The upper of the shoe, which is completely constructed using 12oz poly-canvas, is loaded with graphics of snowy owl prints. In addition to the owl-inspired designs, the maple leaf graphics can also be seen enveloping the tongue flaps as well as the lateral sides of the top.

Sneaker Drop @SneakerDropCo ad: GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 'Owl' drops at 10am EST / 7am PST -> bit.ly/3IeiGqE ad: GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 'Owl' drops at 10am EST / 7am PST -> bit.ly/3IeiGqE https://t.co/xpT270nNdF

The graphics used to embrace them are a nod to their recently introduced Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which was designed by Tyler, The Creator. The outerwear jackets and loose-fitting pants sporting akin designs and esthetics were part of this lineup that debuted in June.

Moving on, the small metal circular rings are fitted as eyelets that are holding off-white lace fasteners. These limited-edition low tops also boast light blue toned stripes placed along the foxing.

Furthermore, the inner linings are accomplished with similar neutral tones featuring similar hues on the footbed. The footbed is adorned with Converse and GOLF lettering in black.

For the uninitiated, the Chuck 70 shoes are loved for their comfortable OrthoLite sole units. Hence, these midsoles are the USP of these pairs. Ultimately, the brownish gum rubber outer sole unit underneath completes the Chuck 70 Owl shoes.

Don’t forget to catch these GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Owl shoes that are now available on the shopping websites of both the labels. You can also buy them from other retailers. Each pair will cost you $100.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far