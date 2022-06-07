Where to buy Tyler, the Creator x Converse GLF 2.0? Price, release date, and more explored

Tyler, the Creator is continuing his long-standing partnership with Converse with the launch of the newest silhouette of their collaborative effort, GOLF le Fluer 2.0, which is stylized as the GLF 2.0. Continuing their 5-year partnership, the duo has launched two new colorways of the GLF silhouette in the latest iteration.

The Tyler, the Creator x Converse GLF 2.0 sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Converse on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT for $110.

More about the upcoming Tyler, the Creator x Converse GOLF le Fluer 2.0 (GLF 2.0) sneakers

Upcoming Tyler, the Creator x Converse GOLF le Fluer 2.0 (GLF 2.0) sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tyler, the Creator, is currently on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which is being held all over the U.K., Europe, and Australia. The singer/ rapper has gone from Ignor to all the way to Yonker, and achieved a name in the music world, but that doesn't stop him from being a creative genius in the footwear world as well.

The singer/ rapper has produced many collaborative footwear offerings with the All-Star label, starting with his most recent Golf Wang to the old skools, and now to his personal collections. This upcoming offering is a nod to all the collaborations the dynamic duo has released together, starting in 2017.

The duo kick-started their partnership in 2017 with the release of the GLF silhouette, which was covered in suede with a simple design featuring the signature flower motif, however, this GLF 2.0 is much bolder and a true reflection of the collaborative offerings the duo has presented to their fans over the years. Introducing the shoes, the Converse site reads,

"In 2017, we launched the original GLF design with Tyler, The Creator: a distinct suede sneaker featuring the signature flower motif and vibrant colors of GOLF le FLEUR*. After years of collaborative drops and explorations, the creative visionary has crafted an entirely new shape inspired by the OG sneaker that started it all. "

The new offering, GLF 2.0, bears a contemporary and sensible design, while integrating an old-school court aesthetic to it.

The newest offering of GLF 2.O on Converse (Image via Sportskeeda)

The LA-bred artist added scalloping design lines and fluidity onto the upper of the shoes as a nod to the collaborative duo's Gianno silhouette offering, while the base of the shoes is constructed out of canvas backdrop and suede overlays. According to the official site,

"Distorted lines, bold color blocking and a mix of canvas and suede continues a trend of finding unexpected possibilities in classic Converse style."

As a throwback to 2017 GLF model, retro references have been showcased through the remix Converse license plates and the textured midsoles. Tyler, the Creator, added his GOLF le FLEUR branding over the shoes' tongues to add an extra flair to the pair.

The limited-edition low-top silhouette integrated a cup sole build and a lightweight CX liner into the sole piece to add stability and premium comfort. The color block design is used over the upper in the signature GOLF le FLEUR tones, while the outsole is dressed in a pop color tone.

The sneakers also feature a license plate, custom woven label and pink-hued sockliners. In addition to the sneakers, the company will also be giving two customizable color options in flat poly laces.

The Tyler, the Creator x Converse GLF 2.0 silhouettes will be arriving in two colorways namely, Curry / Copper Tan / Winter White and Oil Green / Bison / Winter White on June 9, 2022 at the official e-commerce site of Converse for a retail price of $110.

