Cass x Prada footwear collab: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Prada has resurrected their iconic America's Cup sneakers' silhouette with the help of artist and musician Cassius Hirst, famously known as Cass. The Italian luxury brand and musician is launching a 22-item footwear capsule collection in four different styles namely ATT4CK,D3CAY, REL3ASE, and SUST4IN.

The Prada x Cass collection is scheduled to drop exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Prada on May 17, 2022. The limited-edition collection will only be dropping 3000 units of sneakers worldwide in all 22 colorways, which will retail at a price of $1,790.

More about the newly released Cass x Prada collection and its four unique styles

Prada's iconic America's Cup sneaker debuted back in 1997 as part of its Linea Rossa technical collection. The technological collection's creative design instantly became one of the most lauded luxury sneakers to ever be made, and now the son of acclaimed artist Damien Hirst, Cass is creating his own iteration of the shoes in partnership with the Italian luxury house.

Hirst is developing 22-item capsules in four different styles. The line description of Prada reads:

"A fresh talent reflecting new horizons and showcasing different perspectives. Prada collaborates with the artist Cassius Hirst to imagine the Prada America’s Cup sneaker anew, through a customized capsule collection of four styles, in 22 variables."

Four different styles, aka D3CAY, ATT4CK, SUST4IN, and REL3ASE, take their names from music. Specifically from the life of a sound or "envelope," which is an evolution of the various stages, while also reflecting on the sneakers' looks and styles.

The singer explained the meaning behind the four names in an interview with Prada. The singer explained that while working on making his own music, he uses an ADSR (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release) approach.

Attack denotes the highest volume and the time taken to reach the same.

Decay is used as a measure to see the amount of time it takes for the highest volume to fade from the top of the attack.

Sustain is used to see how long the highest volume can be held after it fades.

Lastly, Release is used as a measure to see how long the sound continues after you let go of the key.

A similar aesthetic is followed in the shoes and their interpretation by Cass. Attacks are aggressive in form, decay makes the shoes seem decayed, releases show fading effects and sustains shows at the holding point of the series.

The newly released Cass x Prada collection in ATT4CK style (Image via Prada)

Prada defines all 4 shoes and their styles in the introduction of the collaboration, stating. The description of the ATT4CK style reads:

"ATT4CK designs combines resin and spontaneous 3D effect with neon spray paint, resulting in the hard-edged, molded spikes for a crackled effect."

The ATT4CK sneakers come in 5 different colorways including: A1-Signal white, A2- Neon Yellow, A3-Neon Turquoise, A4-Neon Pink, and lastly A5-Metallic Black.

D3CAY style from the Prada's newest collection (Image via Prada)

The description of the D3CAY style reads:

"D3CAY- After applying different color shades, the shoes are specifically treated to create a distressed effect, stripped and intentionally faded."

D3CAY sneakers come in 6 different colorways, including: D1-Aztec Black, D2-Baby Pink, D3-Sky Blue, D4-Toxic Green, D5- Cashmere Yellow, and lastly D6-Shock Blue.

SUST4IN style from the Prada's newest collection (Image via Prada)

The description of the SUST4IN style reads:

""SUST4IN" designs' upper is spray painted with two different shades of the same color, with a darker base coast and brighter top layer, then finished with hanndcrafted white stokes."

SUST4IN sneakers come in 8 different colorways including: S1- Ash Grey, S2- Electric Green, S3- Arcane Yellow, S4- Dare Orange, S5- Tornado Red, S6- Lavender, S7-Nori, and lastly, S8- Space Black.

REL3ASE style from the Prada's newest collection (Image via Prada)

The description of the REL3ASE style reads:

"REL3ASE - A bicolor effect with two constrasting tones defines each side of the shoe, perfectly blending to create a varied range of neon shades," reads the site.

REL3ASE sneakers come in three different colorways, including: R1- Neon Yellow-Pink, R2- Neon Green-Blue, and lastly R3- Neon Pink-Red.

To further enhance the collection, the applied technique, which is all hand-worked in Italy by Prada in an assimilation of cutting-edge imagination and traditional crafts. All 3000 units are wholly unique and no two pairs are alike to each other. The signature lables upon the shoes come with a distinct CASS signature.

Prada's marketing director and head of corporate social responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, said in a press release,

“The Cass x Prada collection finds parallels between the bold work of this fresh talent and the heritage of Prada. The sense of the hand, an excellence in manufacture, a constant search for innovation, a restless urge to reexamine and reinvent our history. The iconic silhouette of the Prada America’s Cup sneaker becomes a canvas for creation, offered in a special capsule. Something unique, something new."

The entire collection has Hirst's true form reflected upon the sneakers. All 22 sneakers graced his signature on the tongue multiple times, while a custom co-branded box featuring a QR scan code from Hirst's brand rounded out the sneakers.

Cass x Prada's campaign was shot by Acel Morin. The filmmaker and photographer showcases the sneaker styles, accompanied by custom-made and one-of-a-kind masks, which are as unique as the four different styles. To elevate the campaign, the film features music created by Cass himself.

The entire collection can be bought for $1,790 on Prada's official e-commerce site and a few selected retail stores worldwide starting May 17, 2022.

