Prada's Foam Rubber Mules: where to buy, release date, price, and more about the clog collection

Italian luxury house Prada has unveiled a new footwear collection of foam rubber mules inspired by traditional clogs, best for a comfortable yet luxurious choice.

Foam Rubber Mules are fit for simply lounging around or walking around the house in fashion. The silhouette comes in five colorways, including black, light blue, red, white, and begonia pink. The mules are designed in a seamless monotone pattern with a no-frills silhouette.

More about the Prada Foam Rubber Mules

Foam Rubber Mules in black, red, and light blue colorways (Image via Prada)

The Italian luxury house's footwear line has given consumers precisely what they want since 1913, and the streak continues with the release of simplistic and minimalist foam rubber mules. The timeless Milan, Italy-based label's logo elevates something as simplistic as squishy clogs.

The shoes are made entirely of foam rubber materials and feature a one-shade design. Adding a flair to the mules, the clogs are embossed with the classic label's triangle logo in rubber material, blending into rounding out the minimal look.

"These dynamic sabots made of foam rubber have a new, versatile design. A new tonal interpretation of Prada's emblematic triangle logo decorates the footwear, giving it an iconic accent," reads the product description.

Gemma @GLB______ And finally Prada’s gorgeous foam rubber mules. They’re basically Toffeln’s but sexier. And at £450, I’m sure you can agree that they’re an absolute bargain. 10/10 And finally Prada’s gorgeous foam rubber mules. They’re basically Toffeln’s but sexier. And at £450, I’m sure you can agree that they’re an absolute bargain. 10/10 https://t.co/sOo4M6hTX5

While the pairs are entirely seamless, a small cut-up is given for ventilation at the sides. Due to its foam rubber construction, the interiors of the pair can get sticky in the summers, hence airy ventilation windows at the medial are an essential feature for the mules.

The rubber sole is made in a chunky sole style, with a height of 25 mm. Finishing off the mule design is a crosshatch design on a chunky sole with the branding of the label, featuring "Prada" lettering on the rear heel.

While not officially unveiled, sneakerheads and brand enthusiasts have leaked photos of more colorways in molded mule silhouettes, including Apple Green, Yellow, and Gray. One can suspect that the new colorways will be dropping in the upcoming weeks.

Foam Rubber mules are one of the most comfortable options added to the label's footwear choices, previously launched rubber slides, terry cloth slides, brushed leather slides, leather mules, studded leather clogs, and shearling slippers. These mules are gender-neutral, making headway in fashion choices of gender neutrality.

The Foam Rubber mules are available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of the label and in-store at a retail price of USD 550.

