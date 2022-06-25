Where to buy Sky High Farm Workwear x Converse Chuck 70? Price, release date, and more explored

Following the collection with A-COLD-WAR*, Converse is continuing its collaborative streak with Dover Street Market Paris fashion retailer, Sky High Farm Workwear. Sky High Farm Workwear is a brand whose sole purpose is to raise money for non-profit organization Sky High Farm, which grows nutritious foods to donate.

The collaborative collection will deliver a pair of the Converse' classic silhouette, Chucky 70. The one-piece collaboration featuring Chuck 70 is inspired by the Sky High Farm non-profit organization, whose mission to expand the access to fresh and healthy food.

The collaborative iterations of the Chuck 70 is slated to be released on June 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels.

More about the Sky High Farm-inspired Sky High Farm Workwear x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers

American artist Dan Colen founded the Sky High Farm NGO in Ancramdale, New York, in 2011, and has led it towards becoming a very successful venture, which has become an important part of the community. Colen recently announced the collaboration on the official Instagram page of Sky High Farm Workwear, with the caption:

"At long last we get to share with you our new collaboration with Converse. To celebrate the beginning of this long-term partnership, we’ve banded together to commission six short films that will chronicle @skyhighfarmhudsonvalley’s mission to promote pathways towards food sovereignty over the course of the 2022 harvest season."

The collaborative Chuck 70 offering will be dressed in the usual canvas material in black makeup. However, the silhouette will feature a series of details important to the Sky High Farm Workwear and its motive as an organization. The Converse site introduces the collaboration by saying:

"In partnership with Sky High Farm Workwear, we’re dropping a new Chuck 70 design that highlights Sky High Farm and its mission to expand access to healthy, fresh food."

The footwear piece comes in a high-top cut featuring black canvas upper. Sky High Farm's signature logo, Strawberry-Moon, can be seen printed on the lateral side of the sneakers.

The medial side of the shoes features a custom star patch alongside the Sky High Farm Workwear ethos, "Feed Your Neighbor, Love Your Neighbor" lettering. Giving a description of the collaboration, the footwear label's site reads,

"Like everything artist Dan Colen has created, Sky High Farm started as an idea and then grew into something bigger. This time, something much bigger than himself. The 30-acre nonprofit farm has become a reliable food source for communities in need, donating 100% of its vegetables and protein."

The site gives a further description of the shoes by saying:

"This collaborative Chuck 70 design, made in partnership with Sky High Farm Workwear–a brand built solely to support its namesake– elevates and supports the farm’s commitment to expand access to healthy, locally-grown food."

Sky High Farm Workwear x Converse Chuck 70

Color: Black/Multi-Egret

Style Code: A03145C

Release Date: June 28, 2022

The limited-edition Chuck 70 silhouette is custom-made with SHF Workwear and 12oz cotton canvas. The shoe sockliners feature custom-made co-branded logos, while the insoles are made from OrthoLite quality to provide comfort.

The sneakers also feature special star-printed laces and a special rubber outsole, which features a star motif license plate.

The footwear offering will be complemented with a series of six short films to highlight the chronicles of the nonprofit organization's work. The collaborative Chuck 70 can be availed on June 28, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Sky High Farm Workwear and Converse. Other than that, the official label's footwear will also frop at Dover Street Market for a retail price of $110.

