Where to buy Adidas x Parley for the Ocean Nizza footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas has launched another collection with Parley for the Oceans, continuing its longstanding partnership with the non-profit environmental organization. For their latest offering, the collaborative duo has taken over the 1975-debuted Nizza silhouette.

Launching as the part of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the latest installment offers five new renditions of the classic Nizza silhouette - Nizza Platform Mid shoes, Nizza RF shoes, Nizza Parley shoes, Nizza Hi RF Shoes, and Nizza Platform shoes. A few of these silhouettes have been launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, and a rest will be released on September 1, 2022.

More about the newly released Adidas x Parley for the Ocean Nizza footwear collection

Newly released Adidas x Parley for the Ocean Nizza footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

A handful of silhouettes from the Nizza series have been outfitted in the retro beach aesthetic, which showcases the 1970s vintage aesthetic as well as sun-bleached reminiscent effects over the RF uppers.

The silhouettes are dressed in either classic white, white & black, or adorned with washed-out hues of purple, red, and blue over the aged soles.

The offerings come in all family sizing, including youth, women's and men's sizes. The men's sizes are offered in Nizza Parley shoes in low and high, Nizza RF shoes, and Nizza Hi RF Shoes.

The Nizza Parley low-top shoes are constructed out of technical yarn, which contains 50% Parley Ocean plastic, made out of upcycled plastic waste. The other 50% of the sneaker is constructed in recycled polyester yarn. The Nizza Parley low-top silhouette can be availed for $140. The official site describes them as:

"The laid-back vibe and effortless style of the '70s original are still intact. Only now, these adidas shoes are made in part with recycled content and with ocean plastic that you can digitally trace back to its origins. So go ahead, lace in. Together we can make a difference."

Nizza Parley's high-top shoes also adopt a similar construction to the low-top silhouette. The Nizza Parley high-top shoes, which can be purchased for $140, are described on the website as:

"Actions speak louder than words, which is why we teamed up with Parley for the Oceans to create an intentionally crafted and future focused version of the iconic Nizza sneaker."

The Nizza RF shoes are constructed out of upcycled plastic waste and 50% recycled polyester. The shoes opt for sun-bleached effect in a Crew Navy/Wonder White/Wonder White colorway and retail for $90. The product description on the official site reads:

"Easy comfort? Check. Casual good looks? Check. Innovations to help end plastic waste? Yep, they've got that too. These adidas Nizza sneakers take a step to the future using upcycled plastic waste. They're made for tomorrow, yet rooted in the past — with sun-bleached colors and classic details that bring on the '70s nostalgia."

The Nizza Hi RF shoes arrive in similar sun-bleached effect in Crew Red/Wonder White/Wonder White colorway. The shoes are made out of 50% parley ocean plastic - upcycled plastic waste. This waste is intercepted on beaches, remote islands, coastal communities, and shorelines, in an attempt to preventing ocean pollution.

The official e-commerce site lists them at $100 and describes the product as:

"The adidas Nizza sneaker has come a long way since its time on the hardwood. It's made waves at skate parks, made a name in fashion, and now it's part of our efforts to help end plastic waste. For this high top pair we collaborated with Parley for the Oceans, using innovative materials that help us move towards the future."

The Nizza sneakers in women's offerings include Nizza Platform Mid Shoes and Nizza Platform shoes. The former can be availed in two colorways, including Almost Pink/Pulse Lilac/Wonder White and Almost Blue/Pantone/Wonder White.

The shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $95, incorporate sun-bleached color effect over both the colorways.

Adidas x Parley Nizza shoes in Women's sizes (Image via Adidas)

The Nizza Platform shoes purchased at a retail price of $85 and are available in two colorways - Cream White/Almost Lime/Wonder White and Almost Yellow/Orange Tint/Wonder White.

The Nizza sneaker in youth sizes can be availed in Nizza, Nizza Platform, and Nizza Hi RF silhouettes.

The Nizza shoes arrive in both high-top and low-top cut. The high-top sneakers are donned in Cloud White/Cloud White/Core Black colorway, which can be availed for $70. The low-top silhouette arrives in Crew Red/Wonder White/Wonder White colorway and can be availed for $65.

Adidas x Parley Nizza shoes in Kid's sizes (Image via Adidas)

The Nizza Platform shoes arrive in low-top silhouette in Almost Pink/Pulse Lilac/Wonder White and Almost Blue/Pantone/Wonder White colorways, similar to the women's offering. The Nizza Platform shoes in youth sizes can be availed for $70.

Lastly, the Nizza Hi RF shoes arrive in Off White/Cloud White/Chalk White colorway and feature sun-bleached color details. The Nizza Hi RF shoes in youth sizes can be availed for $75.

Other than the Nizza shoes, the collection also offers a newly reconstructed Forum Mid Parley shoes, which are available in Off White/Wonder White/Off White colorway and can be purchased for $130.

The Nizza Parley shoes in high top silhouette are slated to be released on September 1, 2022, for $140. Dressed in Cloud White/Cloud White/Off White colorway, they will be exclusively availed in men's sizes.

The rest of the Adidas x Parley FW22 Nizza shoe collection can be availed through the label's official e-commerce site and select retailers starting June 22, 2022.

