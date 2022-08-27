Where to buy Reebok Question Mid 'Answer to No One' collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok, the British sportswear giant, is introducing a new colorway of its iconic Question Mid silhouette to its fans and enthusiasts. The popular footwear brand is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the men's signature shoes, which are symbolically known after the NBA star player, Allen Iverson.

The now Boston-based company is dressing its Question Mid silhouette in an 'Answer to No One' contemporary remix. The colorway will be accompanied by a retro apparel line in a similar 'Answer to No One' theme. The footwear and apparel line is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Reebok on September 1, 2022.

More about the upcoming Reebok 'Answer to No One' footwear and apparel collection celebrating Allen Iverson

Upcoming Reebok 'Answer to No One' footwear and apparel collection celebrating Allen Iverson (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming Allen Iverson-inspired Reebok collection includes his iconic Question Mid footwear silhouette alongside an apparel line including a range of tees, joggers, hoodies, and more.

The apparel collection includes:

Basketball Vector Fleece Joggers, which can be purchased for $60. Iverson Layup Short Sleeve T-shirt, which can be purchased for $30. 'Answer to No One' Short Sleeve T-shirt, which can be purchased for $30. Basketball Back Vector Fleece Hoodie, which can be purchased for $70. City League Reversible Mesh Jersey, which can be purchased for $50.

Each of these apparel choices has been clad in blue hues. The blue-colored fleece joggers and hoodie come in a matching set.

Reebok Answer to No One apparel collection celebrating Allen Iverson (Image via Sportskeeda)

The hoodie's inner lining is constructed out of fleece material and gives a relaxed fit. Additionally, it features a kangaroo pocket in front. The fleece joggers also provide a warm and cozy feel with a relaxed fit, which is perfect for lounging around, walks, and warmups.

The Iverson Layup Short Sleeve T-shirt honors Allen Iverson's fearless approach while playing basketball. The tee comes in a colorful design, which is symbolic of his passion for the game. The chest graphic showcases his iconic arm sleeve and the signature Question Mid shoes, which started it all.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Reebok Question Mid “Answer to No One”

September 1 ($160) Reebok Question Mid “Answer to No One”September 1 ($160) https://t.co/zPdozTQ3sr

The tee is made out of sustainable cotton farming material, with atleast 50% better cotton sources.

The fourth offering is yet another tee, dubbed the 'Answer to No One' Short Sleeve T-shirt, which is another shoutout to Allen Iverson as he won the hearts of countless fans with his fearless attitude. This tee honors his unapologetic style both on and off the court.

The tee also features the 'Answer to No One' lettering on the front, and embodies a rebellious spirit. The tee is constructed out of sustainable cotton entirely.

The City League Reversible Merch Jersey can be flipped inside out to switch up the look. One side showcases a solid color with the classic Reebok's basketball logo, while the other side showcases a vivid geometric pattern with a community-inspired design. The jersey is constructed out of mesh materials, which keeps the air flowing and reduces sweating.

小言 @ko_go_to Reebok Classic’s latest Question Mid dubbed, “Answer To No One” is set to kick off the month of September.＞＞



Reebok Question Mid “Answer To No One”

Color: Chalk/Core Black-Vector Blue

Style Code: GW8858

Release Date: September 1, 2022

Price: $160 Reebok Classic’s latest Question Mid dubbed, “Answer To No One” is set to kick off the month of September.＞＞Reebok Question Mid “Answer To No One”Color: Chalk/Core Black-Vector BlueStyle Code: GW8858Release Date: September 1, 2022Price: $160 https://t.co/n9OlbuOpLM

The most prominent part of the collection is the latest take on Iverson's trademark sneaker, dubbed Question Mid. The sneakers feature multi-colored modern detailing over the leather upper.

The upper layer comes in a muted chalk hue, which is balanced out by Core Black hues over the tongues, laces, and the leather collars. The sneakers also feature an icy blue EVA outsole with the red hued sportswear giant's logo on the front.

More details are added over toe boxes that comes clad in a vector blue hue, which is further seen over the heel tabs. Moreover, the heel tabs comes outlined in red. However, the most prominent details are the multi-colored eyelets and the 'Reebok' lettering in bold. The shoe can be bought at a retail price of $160.

The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok on September 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar