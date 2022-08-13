Where to buy Reebok x Jurassic World Dominion collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton-based footwear label Reebok is collaborating with the Jurassic World franchise for its Jurassic World: Dominion blockbuster, which was launched in June 2022. Celebrating its huge success at the box office, Reebok is working in tandem with the Jurassic World franchise for a collection of footwear and apparel.

The Reebok x Jurassic World: Dominion collection follows last year's (2021) Jurassic Park x Reebok collection, which celebrated the original film, launched back in 1993. The collection is packed with seven footwear options and an apparel collection. The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok on August 25, 2022.

More about the upcoming Reebok x Jurassic World: Dominion footwear collection

Reebok has unveiled a sequel to last year's launch of the Jurassic World sneaker collection. This time around, the two are celebrating the latest film in the series as it pays homage to the dinosaurs and the bioengineering themes in the movie.

The entire collection inculcates elements like classified information label, glowing amber logos, and an amber-inspired box.

The action-packed capsule comes with seven footwear silhouettes. The collection includes Answer DMX, Classic Leather Ripple, LX2200, Club C Revenge, Zig Kinetica 2.5, Nano X2 Adventure, and the Beatnik slide.

The first footwear option is the Answer DMX, which is clad in natural colors and reptile-inspired materials. The shoe's makeover is reminiscent of the Giganotosaurus as it features hardware accent pieces and spikes on the heel. The shoe can be availed in unisex sizes for a retail price of $200.

The second offering is the Classic Leather Ripple, which is inspired by the fan-favorite Velociraptor, Blue and her offspring Beta to create the silhouette. The Velociraptor, aka Blue's iconic stripe is seen featured on the lateral side of the shoe, while the heel and toe box features a nod to both Blue and Beta's signature claw.

The Classic Leather Ripple can be availed in adult, grade school, infant, and preschool sizes. The adult sizes can be availed for $100.

The third offering on the list is LX2200, which takes its cues from the Biosyn Valley - a genetic coding facility in Jurassic World. The LX2200 features DNA-inspired elements, including marbled outsole, window box, and DNA sequence tongue. The pair can be availed in unisex sizes for $110.

The fourth offering, dubbed the Club C Revenge, is also inspired by the Biosyn Genetics. The shoe comes designed in a clean metallic color, which is reminiscent of the lab and features an upper constructed out of rub-away reptile material.

The tongues of the sneakers are designed with a biosyn badge atop it, with a test tube lace dubrae finishing off the style. The pair can be availed for $100 in unisex sizes.

The Beatnik silouette is fossilized and comes clad in tonal colors, which gives a representation of the dinosaur fossils. The gritty outsole finished off the look with a fossilized mold. The model is a one-of-a-kind slide and can be availed for $130 in unisex sizes.

The sixth shoe from the collection is the Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneaker, which represents the fearsome four pack of Atrocuraptors as Owen, Clair and others are seen chasing through the streets of Matla.

The shoe incorporates the colorways of all four raptors on the upper and replaces the overlays with a 3D puff print for a reptilian effect. The shoe can be availed in unisex and kids sizes. The adult sizes can be availed at a retail price of $140.

The seventh and last silhouette, dubbed the Nano X2 Adventure, is an ultimate outdoor training shoe as it has a survival lace and paracord webbing. The silhouette incorporates hardware elements and a pigment gum outsole. The shoe can be availed in unisex sizes at a retail price of $150.

In addition to the shoes, there are seven apparel options, which rounds out the collaboration. The apparel options include tees, hoodies, sports bras, bike shorts, and more performance and lifestyle pieces for both men and women.

One can avail the entire collection on August 25, 2022 at 12 a.m. ET or on August 24, 2022 at 9 p.m. PT. The footwear collection can be availed in the price range of $100 to $200. The apparel price ranges from $35 to $80.

