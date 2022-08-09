Where to buy Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After recent collaborations with names like Popsicle, JJJJound, and Cardi B, Reebok has now joined hands with Brain Dead to revamp the former’s classic Club C silhouette.

The duo’s latest edition draws cues from nature, which is perfectly illustrated with hairy suede overlays. While the lighter color palette is dubbed “Soft Ecru/Dark Forest/Tin Grey,” the darker one features a “Purple Abyss/Dark Forest/Batik Blue” color scheme.

The newly designed Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge footwear pack is scheduled to launch on August 9, 2022, at 10.00 am EST via WEAREBRAINDEAD.COM, as well as Brain Dead Studios Fairfax.

Following this, the worldwide release is slated for August 12, 2022, at 4.00 am GMT. The products can be purchased from Reebok.com, alongside a few other associated vendors. Both colorways have a price tag of $120 per pair.

Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge collection will offer two new colorways with hairy suede overlays

Take a look at the Soft Ecru colorway (Image via Reebok)

Designer Kyle Ng is the founder of the streetwear company Brain Dead, which predominantly represents a group of artists and designers located in Los Angeles. The chaotic, internet-based graphics and prints that characterize his fashion label largely take cues from post-punk, skateboarding, and underworld comics.

The Instagram handle of the streetwear label recently shared the latest collection, along with the release dates. They also revealed the inspiration for the design of the footwear. The caption read:

“The classic Club C remains one of Reebok’s most popular models. It wasn't inspired by '80s tennis shoes; it defined tennis shoes and we're excited to have partnered with the global trailblazers to reimagine the Club C capsule collection. Inspired by nature, Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge features a mix of shaggy and soft suedes as well as leather.”

The two colorways of the Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge pack feature a mixed composition crafted from hairy suede, fuzzy textures, and other materials that are suggestive of nature.

The “Soft Ecru/Dark Forest/Tin Grey” features the mix of gray suedes, light blue hairy elements, and dark green rugged suedes for detailing. The blue hairy suedes are used for the toe caps, medial sides, as well as heel counters. Meanwhile, the sleek gray suedes are prominent on mudguards, eyelets, heel tabs, and lateral sides.

Evidently, the green embellishments are used for hairy textured lace fasteners, which resemble green grass. The embellishments were also added to the side walls and collar lining to make the look more appealing. Lastly, the branding details are added to the tongue flaps, insoles, heel tabs, and near the eyelets.

Take a look at the Purple Abyss colorway (Image via Reebok)

The other “Purple Abyss/Dark Forest/Batik Blue” color scheme features similar makeup to the previous one, but with varying color palettes. In this case, the dark purplish hairy suede is utilized for toe caps, sides, and heel areas. The sleek chocolate brown suede is added on the mudguards, eyelets, and tongue areas.

Unlike the previous shoe, matching brown laces are combined with darker shades. The placement of branding tags is identical to the other offerings.

Kyle commented upon his latest sneaker collection, saying:

“We wanted to find a material that reminded us of natural ground...We thought about tennis courts and grass – from there it sprouted. We took the opportunity to revive a classic and uniquely remold it as our own.”

The Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge collaborative sneaker collection will be released on the websites of Brain Dead and Reebok on August 9 and 12, respectively. The products can also be purchased from other Reebok online vendors. Each pair costs $120.

