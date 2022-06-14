5 best Brain Dead collabs so far

Los Angeles-based Brain Dead, a creative collective of designers and artists, is a streetwear brand founded back in 2004, spearheaded by designers Kyle Ng and Ed Davis.The brand defies categorization as it acts in a fluid way and draws inspiration from skateboarding, post-punk, and underground comics.

The LA-based brand is known for its erratic internet-based prints and graphics that reference a variety of subcultures and appeal to streetwear consumers. The brand has an official e-commerce site and retails at prominent labels such as Slam Hype and Union LA.

In the latest milestone for the brand, the brand has re-joined their old partner Vans for a footwear collaboration. For their latest collaboration, Brain Dead is collaborating with Vans, revisiting classic Vans silhouettes such as Half Cab, Lampin, Slip-On and Authentic.

The first drop from the collaboration is scheduled for today, June 14, 2022, on Vans' official e-commerce site for the Half Cab and Lampin silhouette. The OG Lampin and OG Half Cab are seen dressed in Vans' classic contrast stitching and feature multi-colored lace eyelets.

The OG Lampin sneakers are constructed out of suede helmed materials and feature bright green and blue colored tri-toned patterns. The OG Half Cab sneakers, on the other hand, are made out of a mixture of canvas and suede materials.

The revisted collab with Vans is a reminder of all the previous iconic collaborations Brain Dead has pulled so far. Including their collaborative streaks as part of their prowess, the list includes Oakley, Reebok, ASICS, Converse, The North Face, and more. Ahead, we have formed a list of the top five collaborations by Brain Dead which has led to its current position in the fashion industry.

Top 5 Brain Dead collaborations that put the label on the map

1) Converse x Brain Dead (2018)

Converse x Brain Dead 2018 (Image via Nike)

The collaboration with Converse led to huge progress for the L.A.-based label, as it was one of the label's biggest accomplishments in the early days. The All-Star company applied a camo pattern to their Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi silhouette in 1983, followed by a glow-in-the-dark animal pattern in 1988 and an American Flag dedicated to their founding place in 1991.

All these archival prints have been inculcated onto the debut collaborative project between the Converse and Brain Dead. The collaboration included an unexpected colorway over the Chuck 70 offering. Kyle Ng, the founder, stated in a Nike press release,

“People always expect us to do graphic work. We wanted to take a more conceptual approach with Converse. We were inspired by pattern deconstruction — we were interested in creating chaos with something that already existed.”

The debut collaborative capsule also offered fleece hoodies, t-shirts, bags, and the MA-1 silhouette. The collection was officially released on Converse's website and a few selected retailers globally on October 26, 2018.

2) Brain Dead x Reebok (2020)

For their debut collection with Reebok, the Brain Dead reworked on a classic Reebok silhouette, dubbed the Classic Leather. The shoe was reimagined in a mix of leather and premium suede materials in an array of earthy tones.

The two collaborated for the Reebok Classic leather shoe, which has a base made out of mesh material and was clad in black, accented by overlays of fuzzy moss-colored suede. The midfoot features the logo cagin and is clad in soft camel leather, with pops of purple leather at the heel.

The traditional Reebok branding has been replaced by "Brain Dead" lettering on the latter side. The streetwear imprint's iconic head logo was visible on the tongue patch. Finishing touches were added with the branding on the heels and an unusual pair of extra-fuzzy yellow laces. In the south, the look was completed with a two-toned midsole, clad in filtered yellow and black color.

3) Brain Dead x Vans (2017)

Vans x Brain Dead collaborative debut 2017 (Image via Vans)

Vault by Vans and Brain Dead debuted their collaboration in 2017 with a creative collection of nine-piece capsule collections, inspired by the spirit of subculture. The collection featured apparel, footwear, and accessories in hieroglyphic designs, clad in shades of yellow, pink, and green.

The Vault by Vans x Brain Dead collection featured three silhouettes of the classic Vans including Era LX, Old Skool LX, and Classic Slip-On in pink, green, and yellow, respectively. All three footwear styles featured strong graphics, bold colors, and the iconic satirical pictograms of the LA-based label.

The apparel collection included short-sleeved button-down shirts in green and pink colors. Black graphic details entered onto the apparel as an accented tone. The tees featured the iconic head logo. The collection also included a canvas tote bag and an unstructured black cap.

The collection was launched globally at Vans on June 24, 2017, online and in select stores such as Goodhood, Dover Street Market, Footpatrol, End Clothing, and more.

4) Brain Dead x ASICS

In 2021, ASICS collaborated with the L.A.-based label to form a Trabuco Max trail shoe with Guidesole technology. The trail running shoe provides traction and cushioning and allows the wearer to travel on less conventional terrain with minimal effort.

The Guidesole technology helps in construction that consists of responsive toes, which have scientifically proven to take less energy over the long run. This technology helps to reduce the load placed on the limbs from the toe-off to the foot-strike. Introducing the sneakers, the official site reads,

"Traction is a necessary component for running off-road, which is why we have incorporated ASICSGRIP™ technology in the outsole. This rubber compound is functional for providing traction, especially amongst wet and slippery conditions. Incorporated into the ASICSGRIP™ outsole, we applied an uphill and downhill lug pattern for improved agility when navigating varying topography."

The shoe incorporates 28mm FLYTEFOAM technology heel and 23 mm FLYTEFOAM technology under the forefoot. The shoe incorporates a stacked midsole, improved cushioning, ORTHOLITE insole, and ASICSGRIP outsole. The breathable mesh upper Gaiter system 3D print uppers are clad in Black/Cinnabar colorways.

5) Oakley Factory Team x Brain Dead Flesh Blue collab

Oakley Team Factory (Image via Brain Dead)

The Oakley Factory Team was created by a collaboration between Oakley and the L.A.-based label. The Oakley Team Factory is a cross-section representation between design, experimentation, art, and functionality.

The Oakley Factory Team Flesh is an innovative lab created by the collaboration of both the labels. The Flesh sneakers are an iconic collaboration, repurposed with a bi-material sole composed of rubber and EVA for durability and cushioning.

The Factory Team Blue/Sand colorway is a pure conceptual form and is constructed out of brushed calf leather in sand color. The overlays are dressed in blue and have an inculcated neoprene sock that provides form fit and elastic comfort.

The iconic Oakley logo is stitched onto the edge of the sock and upon the pull tab. The "O" logotype is present on one foot, while the original Okaley logo is on the other pull tab. The sneakers were launched on May 3, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of both the labels for a price of $155.

