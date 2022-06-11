Where to buy Brain Dead x Vault by Vans collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Vault by Vans is continuing its footwear collaboration with the streetwear label Brain Dead. The two labels have previously already collaborated, reworking models such as the OG Old Skool LX, SK8-Hi, Era, and Slip ons.

For the next collection, the dynamic duo is revisiting their classic Vans silhouettes such as the Lampin, Authentic, Slip-On, and Half Cab. The footwear collection is slated to be released in two parts, with the first releasing on June 14, 2022, and the second drop to be released on July 9, 2022, on both Brain Dead's and Vault by Vans' official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming Brain Dead x Vault by Vans footwear collection

Upcoming Brain Dead x Vault by Vans footwear collection (Image via Vans)

Brain Dead, a LA-based streetwear label, has demonstrated its collaborative prowess through collaborations with ASICS, Oakley, Droog, Reebok, and others. They are partnering with the Vault by Vans label for the third time this summer, maintaining their brilliance.

The OG Slip-On LX and OG Authentic LX are reimagined in Vans' signature checkered pattern, with Brain Dead's iconic head logo featured throughout the upper.

The other two silhouettes, the OG Lampin LX and the OG Half Cab LX, are dressed in a classic color blocking pattern. More details, such as the "BRAIN DEAD" tonal lettering and the Brain Dead x Vans emblem, can be seen on the midsoles and sockliners.

The drop will be split up into two parts, the first of which will include the Half Cab and the Lampin. Slip On and Authentic will be included in the second drop.

1) The Half Cab And The Lampin

The capsule will be released at Brain Dead's official physical stores on June 10, 2022, followed by an official global release online on both the label's official e-commerce sites on June 14, 2022. Both the silhouettes, OG Half Cab and OG Lampin will be dressed in white contrast stitching and multi-colored eyelets.

The OG Half Cab silhouette sports a vivid construction with a remixed arrangement of the suede and canvas materials. The shoes are fashioned in several color schemes of blue, dark yellow, and purple that are scattered among the earthy tones and neutral panels.

The OG Lampin silhouettes are clad in classic suede helmed materials. The shoes are outfitted in a tri-tone bright green and blue color scheme.

2) The OG Authentic and OG Slip-On

The following month will see a second drop consisting of OG Slip-on and OG Authentic silhouettes.Both silhouettes are premised on the idea of remixing the traditional Vans' checkerboard while focusing less on the color schemes.

The classic Brain Dead's head emblem is simply infused onto the upper of the sneakers over the black and white pattern, effectively emphasizing the silhouette and the Anaheim brand's heritage. The Authentic and Slip-on will be available on the Brain Dead's physical store and official e-commerce site on July 5, 2022, with the global release following on July 9, 2022 on the official Vault By Vans e-commerce site.

