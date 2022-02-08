Who is Tom Oakley? All about 'FBI' star Missy Peregrym's husband as the couple set to welcome second child together

On Sunday, February 6, FBI star Missy Peregrym announced her second pregnancy via an Instagram video. The actress, who shares a two-year-old son with husband Tom Oakley, is set to welcome their second child later this year.

Peregrym was seen with her firstborn, Otis, who patted her belly in the Instagram video. The Canadian actress mentioned in the caption that she did not have time to make an "adorable" announcement. She later added:

"What I will always have time for, is this family, and I'm psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah."

Her post insinuated that the baby is due in the summer this year. Peregrym and Oakley had their first child together in 2020, after getting married in 2018.

What is known about Missy Peregrym's husband, Tom Oakley?

Three years after her six-month-long marriage with Shazam star Zachary Levi, Missy Peregrym married Australian actor Tom Oakley in 2018. According to Legit.ng, Oakley is reportedly around 41 or 42. As per his IMDb profile, the Australian native forayed into professional acting in the mid-2000s.

Tom Oakley's first feature film appearance was in 2007's Australian rom-com All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, where he portrayed a minor character credited as Yuppie Man. A year later, the actor received his big break with BBC's Out of the Blue series as Jason Connors. He portrayed the character in 35 episodes. Oakley also played Ian Kingsley in seven episodes of the 2009 series All Saints.

Throughout his career, Oakley, the actor, has appeared in 17 acting projects. He also served as a producer in the 2015 short film, Talk to Someone. The actor's last role was in American Horror Story, where he portrayed a character named Jessie.

Tom Oakley and Missy Peregrym's relationship

While no information about their relationship prior to their marriage is available, it is likely that the couple began dating after 2015. According to the actress' Instagram post, the pair married on December 31, 2018. On March 21, 2020, a few months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Tom Oakley and Missy Peregrym welcomed a son together. Their firstborn is named Otis Paradis Oakley.

Since then, the actress has featured her husband in a couple of Instagram posts. However, it seems that Oakley has no public social media profiles of his own.

