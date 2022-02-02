×
FBI: Most Wanted preview - In chase of a drug lord

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 (Image via CBS)
Modified Feb 02, 2022 04:45 AM IST
FBI: Most Wanted will return with a new episode on February 1, 2022, after being away for three weeks. Due to numerous sporting events around the world, most channels have pressed the pause button on their popular shows. Thankfully, this week we will see a new episode from the FBI spinoff.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3, episode 12 is titled El Pincho. It will follow the team's attempts to capture a wanted Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a high-security United States prison. Right before the show went on break, it announced the departure of one of the primary members of the squad, Julian McMohan.

An all new episode of #FBIMostWanted airs tomorrow. 🚨 We repeat! An all new episode of #FBIMostWanted airs tomorrow! 🚨 Be there. #TheFBIs https://t.co/wH2kARi6w5

As the major casting changes start taking shape, it is evident that the show will be in the middle of a big transition starting in February. All the episodes from now on will be crucial to the character development of existing members and the introduction of new ones.

Check out the promo for FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 12

The promo for the latest episode was released back in early January. Since then, the air date has changed more than once.

It is quite clear from the promo that the case will not be an easy one. For starters, the escaped drug lord does not seem easy to deal with. It was revealed in the promo that the drug lord has escaped from prison three times before.

The synopsis of the episode, as released by CBS, reads,

"The team searches for a notorious Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a U.S. prison; Kristin begins to open up to her ex-husband about her past."

The summary and the promo indicate a very strong premise for the upcoming episode. The synopsis hints at a personal crisis as well, this time involving Kristin Gaines, played by Alexa Davalos.

FBI: Most Wanted release date

The latest episode of the police procedural drama will air on February 1, 2022. It will air at 10 PM ET on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.

