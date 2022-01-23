Why did Julian McMahon quit 'FBI: Most Wanted'? Exit explained as actor preps for final episode shoot

Julian McMahon is leaving the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted after playing the role of Jess LaCroix for three seasons. The filming for his final episode is scheduled to start next week and will air on March 8.

The series will reportedly introduce a new character who will fill in place of McMahon, an agent’s agent and head of the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted unit, which is tasked with solving the most extreme and serious cases.

However, it is unknown how Julian’s character will be written off. Jess is now going through a personal transition with his daughter Tali leaving for boarding school in Canada.

Reasons behind Julian McMahon’s exit

Sources say the Fantastic Four star approached the show's executive producers, Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, discussing leaving the series this season. While speaking to Deadline, Julian said:

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

Julian McMahon played the role of Jess LaCroix for three seasons (Image via Mark Schafer/Getty Images)

The Bait 3D actor recalled his time on the series playing Jess. He said that he would like to express his gratitude and admiration that he had working with Dick and Peter.

Julian also said that he is proud of the work they did together and put the development of the show and his character at the top of his professional experience list. Concluding his statement, he wished success to the show and its cast and crew.

The Charmed star made his debut in FBI: Most Wanted in an April episode of the mothership FBI series, serving as a backdoor pilot for the show. The spinoff received a positive response and is currently part of an FBI Tuesday lineup on CBS, with the original FBI and newest entry, FBI: International.

Apart from FBI: Most Wanted, the 53-year-old is well-known for his roles as Detective John Grant in Profiler, Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, and Jonah in Runaways. He initially gained recognition for his multiple appearances in television dramas.

