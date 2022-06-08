Where to buy Cardi B X Reebok exclusive collection? Release date, price and more details explored 

Cardi B has joined forces with Reebok once again for their 2022 lineup. The highly coveted duo have launched various collections since their debut in 2018. Titled "Let Me Be...Enchanted," the latest edition is influenced by a feeling of enchantment and ecstasy. It features brightly coloured sneakers and clothing, with dramatic detailing and rich textiles.

The complete Cardi B X Reebok’s footwear and apparel collection is slated to hit the market on Friday, June 17, at 2.00 pm GMT. The Up rapper is bringing delightful goodies for her diehards, starting with $75 and going up to $300. You can quickly pick your favourite Cardi B style from the online stores of both Reebok as well as Footlocker.

Cardi B X Reebok footwear collection celebrates four decades of Freestyle shoes

Take a closer look at Cardi B Classic Leather V2 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cardi B has exhibited three collections in association with Reebok since joining the team in 2018. The "Let Me Be...Enchanted" collection is a follow-up to her previous "Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime" range. With a fresh line of apparel and footwear, the concept this time exemplifies her outrageous flair and compelling enthusiasm.

The story of Cardi B X Reebok on the brand’s official website reads:

“Whatever she does and wherever she is, Cardi B brings an undeniable energy and boldness that is definition of sensory overload. The Reebok x Cardi B collection is the embodiment of all of that—and it’s ready to take you along for the ride. The all-new Freestyle Hi Cardi brings the heat with audacious colors that pop. And women, men, kids and even infants can get in on the drama. Their OG look takes shape with a leather upper and vintage feel that changes the game of style—much like Cardi B does.”

The award-winning rapper has reinterpreted the widely loved Classic Leather style once again. Now, the two are ready to introduce their new Classic Leather x Cardi B V2 shoes. The vector graphics on the front and rear heel tab in an extended form, as well as an exaggerated grip sole, are key distinctive details of this rendition of the silhouette.

The chunky sneakers are styled in mesmerising "Ultra Berry" tones and are paired with a fake fur jacket that will be released alongside shoes. The Ultra Berry colorway Cardi B Classic Leather V2 shoe will be offered for $110.

The product description of Cardi B Classic Leather V2 shoes reads:

“Pushing proportions and design, these women's Classic Leather Cardi B V2 shoes incorporate iconic DNA with modernity, boldness and flare. The molded Vector and oversized outsole lugs pay homage to Reebok while representing Cardi B's explosive, high-energy and exaggerated lifestyle.”

Cardi also gave her creative spin to the Freestyle silhouettes of Reebok. The Freestyle Hi Cardi, which has clear straps and her unique tongue logo, is presented under their first capsule. These pairs are crafted in three distinct colorways: "Glass Blue," "Quartz Rose," and "Moonstone," each of which will be delivered for $90.

Take a closer look at the Freestyle Hi Cardi shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description of these revamped Freestyle Hi-shoes on the shoe label’s official website reads:

“These women's shoes add Cardi B's personality to the 40th anniversary of the Reebok Freestyle. Allover tonal color evokes Cardi's unapologetic style, and the straps express her realness. Metallic-gold logos and a woven tongue label put them over the top.”

The Cardi Leotard 2-in-2, a soft blue unitard and complementing bandeau, closes out the first phase of the collection. These rapper exclusive Leotards are marked at $75, while the aforementioned Ultra Berry faux fur lavish outerwear will be available for $300.

