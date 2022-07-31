Where to buy Reebok x Popsicle sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton-based sportswear label Reebok is collaborating with the summer favorite brand, Popsicle, for a sneaker collection. The footwear label aims to make buyers reminisce as it lends a nostalgic aesthetic with the summertime treat to their classic silhouettes including, Classic Leather and Women's Classic Leather SP.

The sportswear label has unveiled seven colorways of the Classic Leather and Classic Leather SP silhouettes, combined, on its official site until now. The sneaker collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Reebok, and a few select stores, including Footlocker on August 4, 2022, at 4 a.m. GMT.

More about the upcoming nostalgic 7-piece Reebok x Popsicle sneaker collection

Upcoming nostalgic 7-piece Reebok x Popsicle sneaker collection (Image via Reebok)

Looking at the Reebok's history it has been clear that the label's marketing and design team has been celebrating the past, especially the 90s and early 2000's era.

In recent years, the brand has linked itself with Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, and Candyland, all of which had an immense impact during the 90s.

The Ice Pops Dessert-inspired collection includes the silhouette Classic Leather, Classic Leather SP, and Workout Plus iterations. The brand revealed seven colorways, which represent the different flavors of the Popsicle, including Cherry, Grape, Bomb Pops, and Creamsicle.

kiksnass @kiksnass Beat the Heat With Popsicle and Reebok's Ice Cold Sneaker Collaboration bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Beat the Heat With Popsicle and Reebok's Ice Cold Sneaker Collaboration bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/1LyIKTcd5s

A whimsical and playful element is added in the Classic Leather SP product, where iterations are supplied with monochromatic pop color. One of the iterations of Classic Leather will come clad in tri-colored outsoles to showcase the perfect aesthetics of the popsicles.

The collection pieces include:

Classic Leather SP Women's shoes in Instinct Red / Chalk / Instinct Red can be availed for $90. Classic Leather SP Women's shoes in Semi Fire Spark / Chalk / Semi Fire Spark can be availed for $90. Classic Leather SP Women's shoes in Purple Emperor / Chalk / Purple Emperor can be availed for $90. Classic Leather shoes in Ftwr White / Echo Blue / Instinct Red can be availed for $95. Classic Leather shoes in Purple Emperor / Purple Emperor / Purple Emperor can be availed for $90. Classic Leather shoes in Semi Fire Spark / Semi Fire Spark / Semi Fire Spark can be availed for $90. Classic Leather shoes in Instinct Red / Instinct Red / Instinct Red can be availed for $90.

The Popsicle classic like Creamsicles and Bomb Pops are reminiscised by the classic Reebok Classic Leather sneakers. The Classic Leather comes clad in monochrome upper in the shades of cherry, grape, and mango.

Similar flavors can also be seen taking over the Reebok Classic Leather SP for women. However, they are remixed with classic color-blocking scheme. The base of the upper is clad in cream white hue, which is accented with overlays of the popping flavor colors. The shoes also donnes a white midsole, and the design is finished off with the Popsicle branding on the midsole and tongue.

Other iterations, dubbed the Workout Plus, haven't been revealed officially by the label yet. The iteration comes pre-made with a removable patch over the iconic Reebok branding. The branding-cum-removable patch sits atop the quarter panels to give the consumers an unwrapping effect.

The full collaborative collection is slated to launch on August 4, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Reebok in full family sizes. The prices will range from $45-$90 USD.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far