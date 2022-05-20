Why was Austin St. John arrested? Power Rangers star named in fraud scandal

Actor Austin St. John is among the 18 people charged with conspiracy violations to commit wire fraud in the Eastern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherson stated that the 18 defendants have been arrested or summoned to appear before a federal magistrate judge. They could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

TokuChris @TokuChris



Alleged he falsified info to pocket relief money.



justice.gov/usao-edtx/pr/1… Austin St John indicted on Wire Fraud by the Federal Government for participating in a scheme to defraud the US Government's COVID-19 relief system (Paycheck Protection Program).Alleged he falsified info to pocket relief money. Austin St John indicted on Wire Fraud by the Federal Government for participating in a scheme to defraud the US Government's COVID-19 relief system (Paycheck Protection Program).Alleged he falsified info to pocket relief money. justice.gov/usao-edtx/pr/1…

john @toshanshuinLA so apparently austin st. john, aka the original red ranger, got arrested in texas for some kind of fraud related to the PPP relief funds. and i swear to god this is how he is listed on the official government release so apparently austin st. john, aka the original red ranger, got arrested in texas for some kind of fraud related to the PPP relief funds. and i swear to god this is how he is listed on the official government release https://t.co/VaBNcOopnv

Reasons behind Austin St. John’s arrest

Austin St. John is accused of being a part of a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Michael Hill reportedly recruited the others to use an existing business or create a business to submit applications to get PPP funding. The defendants are alleged to have misrepresented material information on the applications.

After being enlisted, Andrew Moran assisted his co-conspirators with the application paperwork, fabricating supporting documentation, and submitting the application via online websites.

The defendants allegedly misrepresented material information on the applications, like the true nature of their business, the number of employees, and the amount of payroll. The SBA and other financial institutions then approved and provided a loan to the defendants.

However, the defendants used the money to pay Hill and Moran and make other personal purchases. The defendants allegedly obtained around 16 loans and at least $3.5 million.

Austin St. John in Power Rangers

Austin St. John is mainly known for his performance as Jason Lee Scott in the Power Rangers franchise (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

John is mainly known for his appearance as Jason Lee Scott, the Red Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Although the series was successful, long hours on set with low pay and no union recognition brought him some challenges.

Steve Cardenas later replaced him as the Red Ranger. However, he continued to reprise his role in film and television, including a permanent role in Power Rangers Zero. He also appeared on an episode of Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002.

John appeared in the Power Rangers special The Lost Episode in 1999 and the second season of Power Rangers Beast Morphers in 1999. He then made a cameo appearance in the 2017 movie, Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel.

The 47-year-old holds a second-degree black belt in Taekwando and a first-degree black belt in Judo and Kenpo. He also published a book on the subject, Karate Warrior: A Beginner’s Guide to Martial Arts, in 1996. Born Jason Lawrence Geiger, his father, Steve Geiger, is a U.S. Marine and martial artist.

