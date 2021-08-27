Who is Fat Joe's wife? All about his marriage as rapper is accused of being a snitch by Cuban Link

Terror Squad member Cuban Link has accused Fat Joe of being a snitch. He shared the alleged paperwork with the rapper’s legal name and tried to prove that Joey Crack had been in cahoots with the feds.

While sharing a video of Star exposing the alleged paperwork and stating that it may not be legitimate, Cuban Link wrote:

“Exhibit A-the paperwork is in. Now you might understand why I couldn’t get along with an animal but I guess let’s wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork…but like I said I’m just gonna sit back and watch the pale beluga whale get Brought in to shore by the rest of the fisherman!!”

Cuban Link shared alleged paperwork with Fat Joe's government name on it, alleging that he's a snitch.https://t.co/GSSYcVUSAy — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 26, 2021

Link shared a clear picture of the paperwork in question, which alleges that Fat Joe, originally named Joseph Antonio Cartagena, spoke to police about a murder. Fans have their doubts about the authenticity of the paperwork suggesting that if it were true, 50 Cent would have found it a long time ago while feuding with the rapper.

All about Fat Joe’s wife

Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena. (Image via Getty Images)

Fat Joe has been happily married to Lorena Cartagena for over two decades. The marriage was about to end in 2012, but they managed to resolve the issues between them and post snaps of their happy lives on Instagram.

She was a part of the music documentary Unsung in 2017 and spoke about married life in the hip-hop world. She and Fat Joe have been together since 1995, which is rare for most celebrity couples.

Lorena Cartagena is an American, and her husband’s parental lineage is Cuban and Puerto Rican. Cartagena’s specific heritage is not known till now, but she mostly uses Spanish, and her brother’s last name is Rios. They are the parents of three children. The oldest is 29-year-old Joey Cartagena, followed by 26-year-old Ryan Cartagena and 15-year-old daughter Azariah Cartagena.

Fat Joe’s wife is also active on Instagram and has an account under the handle @lolamilan1. She has almost 228,000 followers and keeps sharing the moments of her everyday life.

Also read: What is Christy Carlson Romano's net worth? "Even Stevens" star reveals how she made and lost millions after Disney career

Edited by Srijan Sen