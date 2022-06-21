Where to buy Reebok Answer 1 OG shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Allen Iverson’s second signature Reebok Answer 1 silhouette is ready to flaunt its latest Red and White makeover. The popular OG colorway, which was last offered in 2018, will be reintroduced on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

This year, the model will celebrate 25 acclaimed years since its release and as you might guess, Reebok has big plans for it, the first of which is the comeback of the original White/Red palette.

These classic pairs will be priced at $170 and will be available on the e-commerce stores of Reebok as well as affiliated seller FootLocker. Fans can also cop them via stockists like GOAT, StockX, and Ebay.

Reebok Answer 1 Red and White shoes featured in Allen Iverson’s classic commercial

Take a closer look at the Reebok Answer 1 OG red and white shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Allen Iverson's second iconic shoe, Reebok Answer 1, premiered in 1997 and has since gained widespread popularity. At the time of its release, the design was unlike anything the fans had witnessed around the NBA before. It, therefore, became was one of the forerunners to the massive, nearly shapeless sneaker fashion of the early 2000s, alongside the Fila Grant Hill 2 silhouettes.

The sneaker is well-remembered thanks to its iconic “Crossover” commercial, in NBA stalwart Allan Iverson sported this Red and White OG colorway and had every kid on the playground trying to perfect this move.

The OG DMX-loaded shoe is set to appear in much the same form, featuring sleek and high-gloss leather uppers paired with glistening cloth to fit Iverson's flamboyant persona.

All you need to know about Reebok Answer 1

The white uppers of the shoes boasts premium leathers, which are detailed with sheeny red tints all over. These two colors are nicely combined with the black and brass elements that are particularly used for logos and markings.

The signature Reebok emblems are placed in different locations, namely tongue flaps, eyelets, lateral sides, and on the sole units underneath the heel counters. The tongue flaps are highlighted with a glossy red finish, and topped with Iverson’s labeling in white.

Some part of these flaps sport white textiles that flaunt black Reebok lettering on them. The rear side of the tongues are woven with,

“The Question has been Answer”

It further mentions:

“Allen Iverson Rookie of the Year 1996-1997”

In addition to these, Iverson’s scorecard can also be seen behind the tongues, which shows “23.5 points,” “7.5 assists,” and “2.1 steals.”

The medial sides are decorated with lustrous black and gold elements. The most notable design feature is the splitting detail atop the laces that breaks apart the Reebok Vector.

Sole-U @SoleUniv



: Reebok Answer 1 DMX OG

: White/Red

🗓: 6. 17. 22.

The Reebok Answer 1 sneakers also featured Iverson's I3 insignia, which is studded and visible on the medial side, adjacent to the heel counters. The sole units include a hybrid of the Jordan 13 and its earliest Question model, both of which are dressed in colours that match the 1997 home court jerseys.

Lastly, the DMX 10 cushioning, which is utilized as an air distribution mechanism bridge and chambers to displace air based on where force is exerted, is incorporated into midsoles, giving them a chunky appearance.

