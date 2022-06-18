Where to buy Tupac 2Pac x FILA Grant Hill 2 sneakers? Everything we know so far

On June 17, 2022, during the season premiere of Full Size Run, NBA legend and Atlanta Hawks co-owner, Grant Hill, sported an unrecognizable pair of sneakers, which he revealed was the never-seen-before, upcoming Tupac 2pac x FILA GH 2.

The upcoming Tupac 2pac x FILA GH 2 pair is a three-way collaboration between Grant Hill, FILA, and Tupac Shakur's real estate. In an interview with Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James, Grant revealed that the shoes will be arriving in the Fall of 2022, with no exact release date set till now.

Why the Tupac 2Pac x FILA Grant Hill 2 pair is an ode to Tupac Shakur

Upcoming Tupac 2Pac x FILA GH 2 sneakers (Image via @granthill / Instagram)

Grant Hill's FILA signature line was one of the most celebrated footwear lines during the late 80s and 90s. FILA sold 1.5 million pairs of the debut GH line in the 1994-95 NBA season, making them the highest-selling debut shoe for any NBA signature sneaker at the time.

The signature line was at par with other popular silhouettes, and Tupac Shakur, aka 2pac, who was the world's biggest gangsta rapper and actor of the time, took notice of it in 1996. For his album All Eyez on Me, the rapper thumbed through the CD liner sporting a pair of Hill's most popular signature shoes, the FILA GH 2, thereby making it even more famous.

In honor of Tupac, Fila x Grant Hill are reworking the GH2 silhouette in a new colorway, dubbed 2Pac, in collaboration with Tupac's real estate owners.

The NBA Hall of Famer and lifetime family member of FILA, Hill wore the GH2 collaboration in a white-based rendition, at the Season 13 premiere of Full Size Run.

The upper of the shoes are constructed in smooth leather in white tone, contrasting with the white base and the tan accent hits on the overlays in the suede. The tan overlays also accentuate the tongue, collar, interior lining, and branding logos.

The shoes are crafted with a mix of materials, including smooth leather, tumbled leather, and suede. The sockliners of the sneakers feature bandana print, while being true to its original minimalist triangular 'cradle' shape. The "Tupac" lettering logo is seen accented over velcro ankle strap tags wrapped around the heels, and a replica of his signature is printed along the lateral side of the shoes.

Those hoping to relive the glorious days of the 90's era basketball and music industry can get a pair of these Tupac 2Pac x FILA Grant Hill 2 sneakers online at the brand's official e-commerce site. The product will also be available in a select few FILA outlets in the fall of 2022.

