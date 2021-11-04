Tupac Shakur Museum: Immersive experience opening in LA

A limited-run immersive museum has been dedicated to rap legend and activitist Tupac Shakur, professionally known as 2Pac, who was fatally shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 1996.

Exploring his life, music and legacy, the Shakur estate has announced the upcoming exhibit “Wake Me When I’m Free” (WMWIF), the very first of its kind to be officially sanctioned by the late rapper’s estate.

Tupac Shakur's "Wake Me When I'm Free" comes to Los Angeles

Scheduled to open in Los Angeles in January, the exhibit was perfectly described in its announcement as “Part museum, part art installation, and part sensory experience." General tickets to the museum will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com at 10.00 am on November 12, 2021. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets for the museum, which will open at the Canvas at LA Live on Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard.

It will be made live in January and was created in collaboration with Tupac’s estate which has been working on the project for quite a few years now. The exhibit, which aims to provide homage to the highly talented rapper, is described as a thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur.

Arron Saxe, President of Kinfolk Management + Media, who is working with Tupac's estate on the project said:

“There are thousands of pieces of paper, handwritten pieces of paper – which is everything from his lyrics to all of the songs and poetry that you know down to a grocery list for a birthday party.”

One of the galleries will be exclusively dedicated to the rapper’s late mother, Afeni Shakur, who passed away in 2016, the former Black Panther party member who inspired her son's work. Saxe continued,

“The whole point of this exhibit was to not only show the kaleidoscopic nature of Tupac, but also show how he is relatable.”

The exhibition aims to delve into the greater meaning of activism, music, and revolutionary art, as they take this journey through the extraordinary life of Tupac Shakur.

Jeremy Hodges, whose firm, Project Art Collective, is working with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the creative portion of the exhibit, said:

“We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

Shakur’s estate-sanctioned museum experience is produced in partnership with Universal Music Group, CAA, Round Room Live, and Kinfolk Management + Media.

