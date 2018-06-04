WWE News: Justin Credible compares current SmackDown Live Superstar to Tupac Shakur

It's safe to say that this WWE Superstar is a "Soldier in God's eyes!"

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 04 Jun 2018, 22:16 IST 655 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tupac (Left) was compared by Justin Credible (Right) to Jeff Hardy

What’s the story?

Brian Pillman Jr. recently took to social media so as to spark a discussion with fans as to which pro-wrestling performer could be considered as the “Tupac” of the sport.

Apparently, former WWE Superstar Justin Credible got wind of the same and likened RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy to the late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know...

Tupac Shakur is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop musicians of all time.

Widely beloved for his vocals as well as ability to elicit highly-emotional reactions from his fans, Tupac rose to fame in his early 20s, and was at the peak of his popularity when he was victimized in a drive-by shooting on September 7th, 1996—following which, he succumbed to his gunshot wounds about 6 days later at the age of 25.

The heart of the matter

Brian Pillman Jr.—the son of late WWE Superstar Brian Pillman who died at the young age of 35—put forth a question on Twitter stating—

“Who is the Tupac of Professional Wrestling??? Discuss...”

“You know like super talented but died young and we didn't see their full potential and were perhaps overrated based on their limited amount of produced work?”

Several fans weighed in with answers such as Brian Pillman Sr., Eddie Guerrero and Owen Hart—citing them as highly-talented performers who died way too young and may not have been able to achieve their full potential.

Weighing in with his two cents on the aforementioned discussion, Justin Credible noted Jeff Hardy’s name—alluding that although Hardy didn’t die young, he may have fallen short of achieving his full potential in pro-wrestling.

Who is the Tupac of Professional Wrestling??? Discuss... — Brian Pillman II (@FlyinBrianJr) June 3, 2018

You know like super talented but died young and we didn't see their full potential and were perhaps overrated based on their limited amount of produced work? — Brian Pillman II (@FlyinBrianJr) June 3, 2018

Jeff Hardy — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) June 4, 2018

What’s next?

Jeff Hardy is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and is expected to be featured as a top-tier talent on the WWE’s SmackDown Live brand in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. presently performs on the indie pro-wrestling circuit, whereas Justin Credible makes sporadic appearances in the indies.

Do you agree with Justin Credible’s opinion of Jeff Hardy having failed to achieve his true potential? Sound off in the comments!