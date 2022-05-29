“I fainted”: Snoop Dogg reveals he passed out upon seeing 2Pac after fatal Las Vegas shooting

In a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper Snoop Dogg (aka Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) recalled his reaction to rapper Tupac Shakur's death in 1996. Snoop revealed that he was shocked to see Shakur's condition in the Las Vegas hospital after being shot four times.

Snoop also reminisced about how Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, helped the Long Beach native MC in collecting himself at the time. As per Snoop's recollection of the incident on Logan Paul's podcast published on May 25, Shakur's mother had asked the rapper to go to the washroom to 'fix' himself up before heading into the hospital room to talk to Tupac aka Pac.

At the time, Tupac Shakur was on life support due to his critical injuries. On September 13, 1996, Shakur passed away from internal bleeding. According to multiple publications, the official cause of his death was attributed to a pulmonary failure due to being shot in the lungs, among other areas. The All Eyez on Me rapper survived in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for around six days before he was pronounced dead.

What was Snoop Dogg's reaction to Tupac Shakur's hospitalization after being fatally shot?

Snoop Dogg told Logan Paul on his podcast that he fainted when he saw 2Pac's condition after being shot four times in Las Vegas on September 7, 1994. The 50-year-old rapper disclosed how they first went to former Death Row producer Suge Knight's house. Knight, who is a controversial figure to date, was the driver of the car when Pac was assassinated. Decades later, Knight would face an assassination attempt on him.

According to Snoop Dogg's recollection, they felt that Tupac Shakur would survive until they visited the hospital, where he was on life support. The Dogg Father told Paul:

"We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in him. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there, and I fainted."

Later, Shakur's mother advised Dogg to find his strength and requested him to forego any resentments he had towards Pac. As per Broadus Jr's recollection, Afeni Shakur told him:

"My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel."

Snoop Dogg remembered how Tupac's mother knew that the rapper shared a bond with her son despite their brief resentments. Dogg stated:

"...she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him."

Despite their brief differences, Snoop Dogg shared a deep friendship with Pac. In 2020, Dogg brought Tupac's likeness in his music video for I C Your Bullsh*t. In the video, the Long Beach native partnered with VFX company Corridor Digital to use Deepfake to bring back Shakur lip-syncing to Dogg's lyrics.

