What happened to Calum Von Moger? Support pours in as bodybuilder is rushed to ICU after alleged window accident

On Friday, May 6, Nick Trigilli of the BodyBuilding & BS YouTube channel reported that the renowned Australian bodybuilder Calum Von Moger had been rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital following an injury. Von Moger reportedly jumped through a second-story window and injured his back.

According to Trigilli, the incident took place on the afternoon of May 6, when the young bodybuilder was reportedly under the influence. In the video, Trigilli stated that the incident happened when the bodybuilder was allegedly intoxicated with meth. Von Moger reportedly jumped through the glass pane of the second-story window.

The video further revealed that Von Moger injured his spine and could not walk. After being hospitalized, the bodybuilder is now reportedly sedated.

Calum Von Moger reportedly jumped out of a window and sustained a spine injury

In the description of the video by Trigilli, who first broke the news, the YouTuber mentioned:

“I received a call this morning explaining that Calum Von Moger was allegedly not sober and jumped out of a 2nd story window…”

According to Generation Iron, Calum Von Moger was recently kicked out of his family’s house in Australia. Following this, the bodybuilder turned actor reportedly got his own place, where the recent incident might have occurred.

Prior to his injury, sustained under the alleged influence of narcotics, many reports claimed that the Bigger (2018) star had a methamphetamine addiction.

Prayers rush in on social media following the news of Calum Von Moger’s injury

The 31-year-old Australian bodybuilder gained a lot of popularity after winning the “Mr. Universe” title in the World Fitness Federation Professional competition. Following this, Von Moger also played a younger Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 biopic of Joe Weider, Bigger, which further boosted his popularity. The Australian is also known as “Arnold 2.0” in the bodybuilding sector.

ryan @rynsmpht Praying for calum von moger Praying for calum von moger https://t.co/yWKerZan24

Adam @adam_pistorius Calum Von Moger went from being an IFBB pro to smoking meth, jumping out of a second story window, & may be paralyzed and it all started with a bicep injury. Wild. Calum Von Moger went from being an IFBB pro to smoking meth, jumping out of a second story window, & may be paralyzed and it all started with a bicep injury. Wild.

Gideon Viviers @GideonViviers Praying for @CalumvonMoger , if the news is true I am praying for him. It is not our place to judge him. He has been going through a tough time the last 5 or so months. It’s clear that he has not been himself Praying for @CalumvonMoger, if the news is true I am praying for him. It is not our place to judge him. He has been going through a tough time the last 5 or so months. It’s clear that he has not been himself

B Brown @realb_breezy As a person who appreciates the work bodybuilders put into their craft, it’s sad to see what’s happened to calum von moger since that injury. As a person who appreciates the work bodybuilders put into their craft, it’s sad to see what’s happened to calum von moger since that injury.

W @williambrosh1 Man I hope Calum Von Moger is good Man I hope Calum Von Moger is good

Jake Ayers 🦂 @mrjakeayers Calum Von Moger needs Jesus ✝️ Calum Von Moger needs Jesus ✝️💪

Lauren Masters 🕯🇺🇸 @SarahKWilliam Hope Calum Von Moger is ok 🤞 Hope Calum Von Moger is ok 🤞💙🙏

martín🇸🇪 @tinnn_12 🏼 no, calum von moger, vos no please no, calum von moger, vos no please 💔🙏🏼

Javii Alvarez @JaviiLifts Calum von moger aka Arnold 2.0 really messing up out here ☹️ Calum von moger aka Arnold 2.0 really messing up out here ☹️

After news of his injury broke, many devoted followers took to social media to offer their prayers and concerns for the injured bodybuilder. However, others found that Von Moger’s alleged incident under the influence of meth was a ‘wild’ instance.

Calum Von Moger’s past controversies

On January 31, Von Moger was charged for an altercation and possession of narcotics, including cannabis, as well as testosterone. At the time, the report had spawned much speculation over his steroid use. After his initial release through bail, the Melbourne court decided to postpone the case until May 26, 2022. However, with this recent controversy, it is uncertain if the case will resume this month.

Previously, he was also involved in legal trouble after allegedly wielding a weapon during a road rage incident. With his recent injury, it is unclear if the bodybuilder will address these legal controversies in court.

