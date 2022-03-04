How did Scott Murray die? Tributes pour in as YouTuber and fitness bodybuilder passes away

Scott Murray recently passed away on February 23, 2022. The news was confirmed on March 2, the same day his funeral took place at Monkstown Parish Church in County Dublin, Ireland.
Several theories are being discussed online regarding the fitness instructor’s cause of death. However, his family has confirmed that he died of heart failure.
Scott Murray’s cause of death and career
Although his family confirmed that heart failure was his cause of death, other online reports state that Murray died of an eating disorder and was also exercising excessively.
Murray was a fitness trainer from the United Kingdom. He was popular on YouTube for having accurate information about nutrition and healthy living.
The fitness trainer had around 45.2 thousand subscribers on YouTube. He has been bodybuilding since he was 13 years old, and his transformation from fat to fit was inspirational to everyone.
Murray was candid about his days of adolescence and had a tumultuous relationship with eating. He had a bachelor’s degree in health and performance and continued to explore fitness by obtaining a master’s degree in food nutrition and health.
Murray was acknowledged as a certified coach on YouTube and was also awarded ITEC credentials as a qualified Personal Fitness Trainer. He used to describe bodybuilding, fat loss, and living a healthy lifestyle in a unique way.
The fitness trainer was active on Instagram until February 13, 2022. He was also using Twitter under the username @smurray32 and had around 132,000 followers. His most recent Instagram post featured him explaining sweet meals.
Murray’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million. Since he was a popular figure on social media, he earned a lot from those platforms, and his fitness Vlogs helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Scott Murray was a name known to everyone since his fitness and bodybuilding was inspirational to many people. The public paid tribute on social media when they heard about his death:
Murray is survived by his family members, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.