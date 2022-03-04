How did Scott Murray die? Tributes pour in as YouTuber and fitness bodybuilder passes away

Scott Murray recently passed away on February 23, 2022. The news was confirmed on March 2, the same day his funeral took place at Monkstown Parish Church in County Dublin, Ireland.

Several theories are being discussed online regarding the fitness instructor’s cause of death. However, his family has confirmed that he died of heart failure.

More Plates More Dates @Derek_Fitness RIP Scott Murray.



Here's a summation of what his regimen looked like:



He maintained around 5% body fat year round natty and was burning roughly 5500 calories per day.



His workouts would typically burn about 1400 calories.



(thread continued) RIP Scott Murray.Here's a summation of what his regimen looked like:He maintained around 5% body fat year round natty and was burning roughly 5500 calories per day.His workouts would typically burn about 1400 calories.(thread continued) https://t.co/arGNQSDVQK

Scott Murray’s cause of death and career

Although his family confirmed that heart failure was his cause of death, other online reports state that Murray died of an eating disorder and was also exercising excessively.

Murray was a fitness trainer from the United Kingdom. He was popular on YouTube for having accurate information about nutrition and healthy living.

The fitness trainer had around 45.2 thousand subscribers on YouTube. He has been bodybuilding since he was 13 years old, and his transformation from fat to fit was inspirational to everyone.

Scott Murray's family confirmed that he died of heart failure (Image via smurray_32/Instagram)

Murray was candid about his days of adolescence and had a tumultuous relationship with eating. He had a bachelor’s degree in health and performance and continued to explore fitness by obtaining a master’s degree in food nutrition and health.

Murray was acknowledged as a certified coach on YouTube and was also awarded ITEC credentials as a qualified Personal Fitness Trainer. He used to describe bodybuilding, fat loss, and living a healthy lifestyle in a unique way.

The fitness trainer was active on Instagram until February 13, 2022. He was also using Twitter under the username @smurray32 and had around 132,000 followers. His most recent Instagram post featured him explaining sweet meals.

Murray’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million. Since he was a popular figure on social media, he earned a lot from those platforms, and his fitness Vlogs helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Scott Murray was a name known to everyone since his fitness and bodybuilding was inspirational to many people. The public paid tribute on social media when they heard about his death:

El Gran Blanco @MCsnowball1 RIP Scott Murray, man. An OG in Irish fitness and one of the only real ones in an industry full of charlatans. RIP Scott Murray, man. An OG in Irish fitness and one of the only real ones in an industry full of charlatans.

Alberto Nunes @Billy_Ocean_ Just found out one of my favorite youtube fitness influencers passed, he was almost the same age as me. He posted 2 weeks ago…



I’m watching his funeral rn, holy crap this one got me. Looking good is great, but people please take care of your health.



RIP Scott Murray. Just found out one of my favorite youtube fitness influencers passed, he was almost the same age as me. He posted 2 weeks ago…I’m watching his funeral rn, holy crap this one got me. Looking good is great, but people please take care of your health. RIP Scott Murray.

TheJetSetNerd (COMMISSIONS OPEN) @TheJetSetNerd One of the best fitness youtubers past away last week. Actually kinda gutted over that



Rest in peace to Scott Murray One of the best fitness youtubers past away last week. Actually kinda gutted over thatRest in peace to Scott Murray

Erik 🦍 @MoralesEriik Rest in peace, Scott Murray Rest in peace, Scott Murray

ethan @ethanshumjr wow this fitness/food youtuber i sometimes watch (not like religiously, but occasionally) scott murray apparently died today from struggling with an eating disorder and exercising too much at the same and his heart gave out… crazy cuz he has all sorts of recent videos :/ wow this fitness/food youtuber i sometimes watch (not like religiously, but occasionally) scott murray apparently died today from struggling with an eating disorder and exercising too much at the same and his heart gave out… crazy cuz he has all sorts of recent videos :/

Niall Harty @NiallHarty RIP Scott Murray. Such a sad turn of events. Thoughts and prayers with his family 🕊 RIP Scott Murray. Such a sad turn of events. Thoughts and prayers with his family 🕊

Ahmed أحمد خان @periqlytos RIP Scott Murray. One of my favorite fitness youtubers that had an excellent sense of humor. Excessive eating (5000 cal / day), excessive cardio (burning 5000 cal / day) and only 4 hours of sleep (considering his activity level) lead to his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP Scott Murray. One of my favorite fitness youtubers that had an excellent sense of humor. Excessive eating (5000 cal / day), excessive cardio (burning 5000 cal / day) and only 4 hours of sleep (considering his activity level) lead to his demise. Condolences to his family.

Eve @evebettycoogan So sad to hear about Scott Murray So sad to hear about Scott Murray 😞

Square Head @Ericbyrneee the of the Irish fitness industry. RIP Scott Murraytheof the Irish fitness industry. RIP Scott Murray🙏 the 🐐 of the Irish fitness industry.

Murray is survived by his family members, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

