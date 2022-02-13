Who is Joseph Baena? All about Arnold Schwarzenegger's son as he recalls the day his paternal identity was publicly revealed

While speaking to Men's Health for their March issue cover story, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena recalled the moment he found out about his biological father. Schwarzenegger fathered Baena with his then housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, out of wedlock.

Baena reminisced about his experience in 2011 when the public found out about his father being the Hollywood icon Schwarzenegger. He said:

"I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.'"

The 24-year-old further recalled that he was 13 at the time and his "life transformed before his eyes." At the time, Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, who filed for divorce in July 2011. The former pair welcomed four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

What is known about Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena?

Joseph Baena was born in Los Angeles on October 2, 1997. Schwarzenegger reportedly learned that Joseph was his son when he turned eight and began resembling the former Californian Governor. Baena grew up in a Bakersfield, California home paid for by The Terminator star in 2010.

Following his high school graduation in 2015, Baena attended Malibu-based Pepperdine University. As per his LinkedIn profile, he received a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the university in 2019.

After that, the Los Angeles native joined a real estate agency called ARIA properties as an executive assistant. Within two years, Baena was promoted to a real estate agent, a position he currently serves at the firm.

Like his father, Baena forayed into acting with a short remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger's role as the Terminator in a short YouTube video titled Bad to the Bone.

Last year, the young bodybuilding enthusiast was slated to appear in a mini-TV series called Off The Grid. He is also credited with three other yet-to-be-released projects.

In addition to his career as an actor and real estate agent, Joseph Baena is also an amateur bodybuilder and reportedly began training with his multiple Mr. Olympia-winning father around Baena's 18th birthday. The 24-year-old also has extensive experience as a swimmer, which has helped his foray into bodybuilding.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee