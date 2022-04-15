What is Keegan Michael Key's height? Viral deepfake video with Tom Cruise lookalike sparks hilarious meme fest

American actor Keegan Michael Key has sparked online memes after he shared a video with superstar Tom Cruise's lookalike.
On April 11, Key took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen interacting with Cruise's doppelgänger, Miles Fisher.
In the viral video, Miles Fisher (as Tom Cruise), who has performed multiple uncanny deepfakes of the Mission Impossible star, can be seen jumping over the 6-foot-tall Keegan-Michael Key at the AFI Awards and then chatting with him.
The lookalike Fisher, who can be seen dressed in a light gray suit, said:
"Just want to jump in and wish you luck. Congrats on the AFI Award. Congrats on life, congrats on your look. Work on your humor a bit."
To this, Keegan Michael Key, who happens to be 6'1",said:
"Thanks Tom, take care."
Keegan Michael Key's Instagram upload left Twitter perplexed
As soon as the video of Miles Fisher jumping over the 6-foot-tall Michael Key went viral, Twitterati started assuming that it was indeed the real Tom Cruise doing the stunt. Many users uploaded memes on Tom Cruise's "youth," while questioning the lookalike's ability to jump that high.
Brief information about Tom Cruise's lookalike Miles Fisher
Miles Fisher is a renowned actor who’s been in several TV shows and films including Mad Men and Final Destination. The 38-year-old is a native of Dallas and graduated from Harvard University. The actor currently resides in Los Angeles.
He parodied Tom Cruise in his 2008 film Superhero Movie, which may have been the inspiration for Cruise's deepfakes.
Since Miles has a strong resemblance to Tom Cruise in real life, his likeness to the actor is uncanny when using deepfake technology.
While talking to NBC News, Fisher explained why he makes deepfakes.
"As I find myself the unofficial face of this deep fake movement, it’s important to learn and I’m fascinated by this. This is the bleeding edge of technology."
However, the viral video with Keegan Michael Key is not the only video he has ever made. On his TikTok, where he goes by the username @deeptomcruise, Fisher has uploaded several videos where he could be seen dressed and talking like Cruise in various situations. Since the real Tom Cruise is not TikTok, users have time and again become confused between the real and the fake one.
As of now, Tom Cruise has not responded on any of the videos uploaded by his doppelgänger, Miles Fisher.