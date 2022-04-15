What is Keegan Michael Key's height? Viral deepfake video with Tom Cruise lookalike sparks hilarious meme fest

American actor Keegan Michael Key has sparked online memes after he shared a video with superstar Tom Cruise's lookalike.

On April 11, Key took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen interacting with Cruise's doppelgänger, Miles Fisher.

In the viral video, Miles Fisher (as Tom Cruise), who has performed multiple uncanny deepfakes of the Mission Impossible star, can be seen jumping over the 6-foot-tall Keegan-Michael Key at the AFI Awards and then chatting with him.

The lookalike Fisher, who can be seen dressed in a light gray suit, said:

"Just want to jump in and wish you luck. Congrats on the AFI Award. Congrats on life, congrats on your look. Work on your humor a bit."

To this, Keegan Michael Key, who happens to be 6'1",said:

"Thanks Tom, take care."

Keegan Michael Key's Instagram upload left Twitter perplexed

As soon as the video of Miles Fisher jumping over the 6-foot-tall Michael Key went viral, Twitterati started assuming that it was indeed the real Tom Cruise doing the stunt. Many users uploaded memes on Tom Cruise's "youth," while questioning the lookalike's ability to jump that high.

Daniel @Clark1995Clark Tom Cruise is 59 doing this, HOW? Tom Cruise is 59 doing this, HOW? 👀😂 https://t.co/eJcmgJxYsR

まおんぐ🐞MAONG @TENPARIST_EX @SQUlDZ Tom Cruise, astonished when he's 59 years old. He looks and has youthful potential. I can't believe him. But I like him like that. @SQUlDZ Tom Cruise, astonished when he's 59 years old. He looks and has youthful potential. I can't believe him. But I like him like that. https://t.co/CeRub6BLEj

Guy P. Football @Guy_P_Football Me looking for the fountain of youth after joining Tom Cruise’s Scientology church Me looking for the fountain of youth after joining Tom Cruise’s Scientology church https://t.co/EQJ9EPD1mk

Lucky 🍀🤍 @S_B0914 @SQUlDZ Just realizing I had no clue what the hell tom cruise looked like until now @SQUlDZ Just realizing I had no clue what the hell tom cruise looked like until now

Africanboy @Africanboy4life Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 28 when he’s 146 years old🤌 Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 28 when he’s 146 years old🤌😂 https://t.co/1J58PIIFB3

Papal Bull Scurry @WilliamScurry z @reblmoon Tom cruise is 59 dawg who cares his jump goes so hard Tom cruise is 59 dawg who cares his jump goes so hard https://t.co/yvzgQ0XHvw Me and @gknout were joking in his living room a week ago about how the Tom Cruise deepfake was one of the most entertaining things out there. Flash forward to today, the day when no one can read the difference between the fake and the real. twitter.com/reblmoon/statu… Me and @gknout were joking in his living room a week ago about how the Tom Cruise deepfake was one of the most entertaining things out there. Flash forward to today, the day when no one can read the difference between the fake and the real. twitter.com/reblmoon/statu…

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Tom Cruise doing Mission Impossible at 127 Tom Cruise doing Mission Impossible at 127 https://t.co/nbaTnQ3JaN

Eugene Kardashian-Krabs @yung_glacier @SQUlDZ Reminder this guy is only 5’6. But he usually wears a little heel. Maybe there’s springs in them??? @SQUlDZ Reminder this guy is only 5’6. But he usually wears a little heel. Maybe there’s springs in them???

Brief information about Tom Cruise's lookalike Miles Fisher

Miles Fisher is a renowned actor who’s been in several TV shows and films including Mad Men and Final Destination. The 38-year-old is a native of Dallas and graduated from Harvard University. The actor currently resides in Los Angeles.

He parodied Tom Cruise in his 2008 film Superhero Movie, which may have been the inspiration for Cruise's deepfakes.

Since Miles has a strong resemblance to Tom Cruise in real life, his likeness to the actor is uncanny when using deepfake technology.

While talking to NBC News, Fisher explained why he makes deepfakes.

"As I find myself the unofficial face of this deep fake movement, it’s important to learn and I’m fascinated by this. This is the bleeding edge of technology."

However, the viral video with Keegan Michael Key is not the only video he has ever made. On his TikTok, where he goes by the username @deeptomcruise, Fisher has uploaded several videos where he could be seen dressed and talking like Cruise in various situations. Since the real Tom Cruise is not TikTok, users have time and again become confused between the real and the fake one.

As of now, Tom Cruise has not responded on any of the videos uploaded by his doppelgänger, Miles Fisher.

