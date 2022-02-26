“Why suitcase?”: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s fashion statement leaves fans confused

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were recently spotted at the Gucci Pre-Fall runway show. The couple’s outfits attracted a lot of social media attention, but it was the luggage they were carrying along that led to someone remarking:

"Why suitcase???? Straight from the airport??"

Being a future mother, Rihanna was boasting off her maternity look alongside partner ASAP Rocky, who held a large-sized Gucci luggage at the show.

The songstress showed up at Milan Fashion Week dressed in an all-Gucci ensemble. She was sporting dragon print satin trousers, along with a silver chainmail hat, and a latex and lace top. She covered herself with a cozy lilac and faux-fur coat.

Meanwhile, the future father, ASAP Rocky, also turned up donning a pair of Adidas x Gucci gloves, which were a part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The rapper carried a monogrammed briefcase and wore a pair of Adidas trainers shoes from the latest collaborative range. But soon, their luggage became the center of attraction.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s looks bewilders internet users

The cohabiters’ ensemble received mixed responses from their fans. Some of them sounded confused, while others called it “tasteless.”

Netizens were bewildered with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's outfits (Image via Instagram/vogueitalia)

Many questioned the luggage held by ASAP, with one user saying:

“Why is he carrying luggage? Is that just very heavy product placement? Surely he wouldn't carry a valise around day to day. Perhaps he keeps a fresh change of clothes in it everywhere he goes. Just in case.”

Someone quoted Rihanna's outfit as a Halloween outfit and wrote:

"It is halloween?? I didn't know"

One internet user commented:

“He's carrying her hospital bag.”

Not all were bewildered, as one of Rihanna’s fan wrote:

“Love the purple and the bump!”

Among those who were displeased, one wrote:

“Soon, taking a cr*p will be fashion.”

One of them tastelessly remarked on how the gear could be tied to her pregnancy:

“Love this, bet that Gucci suitcase has @rihannaofficilal hospital gear, ready for delivery!”

Some called the couple “trendsetters” while others asked them if ASAP was moving somewhere, citing his luggage. Overall, the internet was confused over the couple's looks and it led to a flurry of mixed reactions.

