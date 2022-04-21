Pop Tarts brings back frosted grape flavor: Where to buy, price and everything to know about the Y2K inspired comeback 

Pop Tarts have been a delicious sweet treat since the early 2000s, making them a nostalgic charm for 90s babies. The company is now bringing that nostalgia back to everyone's lives by returning a fan-favorite flavor, Frosted Grape. Frosted Grape dominated over all other options about twenty years ago, before the flavor got discontinued in 2017. The announcement of the comeback was made in an Instagram (@poptartsus) post, with the caption:

"The 2000s called: ur fav flvr, GRAPE, is BACK(grape emoji)"

To make the return even sweeter, Kellogg's has decided to gift customers a limited edition Y2Grape time capsule. The package will contain numerous Y2K memorabilia items to take customers on a nostalgia trip.

Fans wanted a return of the frosted grape Pop Tarts

According to Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, Heidi Ray:

"Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back."

The demand and constant request prompted the company to bring back the flavor permanently. Frosted Grape Pop Tarts are filled with grape-flavored jelly, with white icing and purple crunchy bits on top. They were an on-again, off-again flavor until 2017 when they were permanently taken off the shelves. But they are now returning permanently.

The flavor is already available in Walmart stores all around the US, and will be available in other retail outlets from May. The item retails for a price of $3.19.

Information about the Y2Grape-themed time capsule giveaway

To celebrate the return of the flavor, Pop Tarts has announced a giveaway of 50 Y2Grape-themed time capsules. Each time capsule will contain one $75 Steve Madden gift card to purchase the perfect purple jelly sandals, a purple Y2K purse, a $10 Manic Panic gift card, some purple grape lip gloss, a pack of metallic gel roll pens, a pack of Y2K butterfly hair clips, and a purple hat.

Winners will also get a full year's supply of frosted grape Pop Tarts. Here are the rules for entering the giveaway, as per their Instagram:

Interested participants must follow the official Kellogg’s Pop Tarts (@poptartsus) Instagram page. Post a picture showing your “Frosted Grape look” on a non-private Instagram account with the hashtag #Y2GrapeEntry. The look must have a purple theme that may contain purple hair highlights, purple hair extensions, purple wigs, and purple filters to create purple hair. All participants must be over the age of 18 and of US nationality.

The event begins at 9:00:00 AM (ET) on Monday, April 18, and will last until 11:59:59 PM (ET) on Friday, April 22, or while the supply of rewards lasts (whichever occurs first). Winners who will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis will be notified via direct message on Instagram.

