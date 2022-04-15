Eggo Grab & Go: Kellogg's releases first ever toaster-free waffles inspired by Belgian street food

Kellogg's has an additional step towards an easy breakfast by releasing Eggo Grab & Go, a ready-to-eat Belgian waffle variation that does not require heating or toasting.

The company is sparing no effort trying to make Eggo Waffles a sought-after breakfast item in the country. It recently hosted a giveaway of 1 million waffles on its social media. The grand prize will be divided among 100k "tired parents," who have a hard time making breakfast within their hectic schedules.

Eggo Grab & Go will come individually packed for easy consumption

The company announced the product in a press release on April 14, explaining that it was inspired by the Belgian street food. According to the release, the waffles are made with golden brioche dough and baked with a spray of pearl sugar. Sugar will make it easier to eat the waffles during daily commute, without the need of any extra syrup. The item contains real butter with no artificial colors or flavors.

The munchable will hit shelves all around the US this month and will be available in two flavors, Buttery Maple and Classic Strawberry.

Each of the deep-pocketed waffles will be wrapped individually, making them ideal as an on-the-go snack.

Just like any other ready-to-eat product, Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles will have to be stored in the freezer, however, consumers don't necessarily need to heat them before eating. The waffles will be edible after an hour of thawing.

Parents and consumers do have the option to heat the waffles in a toaster (after removing the wrap) if they want to eat them warm. These breakfast treats will be available in a 4-pack box or 12-pack box.

The company might bring more flavor variation to the product depending on its success and popularity post-release.

Kellogg's Eggo wants to help working parents with an easy-hearty breakfast

Joe Beauprez, Eggo's marketing director, shared that the company created the product for busy parents who end up skipping their own needs, like breakfast for the growth of their children. He explained:

"Mornings are tough for families. We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day. That's why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles with busy parents in mind."

He continued:

"These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop-offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids."

The company recently gave away around $330,000 worth of frozen waffles to "help tired parents everywhere L'Eggo of the morning madness."

Beauprez shared that the goal of the event was to help parents find small wins, saying:

"It's a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy and completely thrown off of their schedules. We want to help parents find small wins…"

The event began on Monday, March 14, and ended yesterday, Thursday, April 14. During the event, 100,000 participants were awarded a 10-pack waffle box. The winners will not be receiving physical boxes of waffles but will be provided with a "digital reward" via email. The email will contain all the details on how to redeem the coupons.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan