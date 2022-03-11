Free Eggo Waffles: How to participate, coupons and all you need to know about the 1-million giveaway

On March 7, the Kellogg Company announced that they would be giving away one million Eggo waffles to 100,000 "tired parents." Their offer comes ahead of the second Sunday of March when Daylight Saving Time starts.

According to Eggo, a recent survey found that over 54 percent of parents in the U.S. believe cooking breakfast is challenging after Daylight Saving Time begins. This is why the company is offering a giveaway of their renowned waffles.

According to a press release, the brand's goal for the giveaway is to "help tired parents everywhere L'Eggo of the morning madness."

Marketing director Joe Beauprez said:

"It's a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy, completely thrown off of their schedules. We want to help parents find small wins…"

How to get the free Eggo Waffles from Kellogg's sweepstake

According to the official announcement, the sweepstake will begin on Monday, March 14, and close a month later on Thursday, April 14.

While a similar contest gave away 100,000 waffles to 10,000 winners last year, around 100,000 lucky people will receive the free packs this year.

In 2022's contest, the company will drop a million waffles, which means 100,000 participants will receive 10 counts of waffles in boxes for each registered user.

To get a chance to win free waffles, "tired parents" should follow Eggo and Kellogg’s on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Per the official terms and conditions, participants should be above 18 years of age and be legal citizens of the 50 states of the United States and District of Columbia.

The rewards (100,000 packages each) will be distributed via a "first come, first serve" basis. The brand will only accept individual registered users of the aforementioned social media accounts.

More details regarding the free Eggo Waffles from Kellogg's:

As stated in the detailed terms and conditions, the Kellogg Company will not be sending physical boxes of waffles to winners. Instead, it will provide a "digital reward" via email, which will also include instructions on how to redeem the coupon.

The company has also roped in Nick Lachey to promote the giveaway. Since the announcement, the singer-turned-actor has posted a video on his Instagram account to promote the sweepstake.

According to data pooled from multiple retailers, the Homestyle Waffles' 10 Count pack (12.3 Oz) ranges from $3.35 to around $3.59. This means that Kellogg's is giving away around $330,000 of goods.

Last year, Kellogg's had given away only 10,000 packs of waffles, which translates to around $33,000 worth of products. The company has not cited the reason behind the generous increase in rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh