What is Rata Alada? The Batman website features a puzzling new countdown

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has finally hit theaters all across the world this March 4, 2022, allowing fans globally to go on a fascinating journey with Robert Pattinson's refreshingly captivating take on the fan-favorite Caped Crusader of Gotham City.

Denting the Dark Knight against Riddler’s psychotic threat, the latest installment in the renewal of the Batman world exceeds through its gripping characters, exceptional direction, stunning cinematography, and enthralling narrative.

The audience is now left to unveil just where the popular franchise will present itself next as the secret website of the movie, "rataalada.com," which was teased at the time of the movie's post-credits, recently updated with a new mystery countdown. The secret website had a series of puzzles gleaned from the movie's central antagonist, the Riddler.

The Batman: Riddles and reward on the hidden website Rata Alada explained

Post-credits scene in The Batman

The post-credits scene of The Batman ended with a quick glance on the website: www.rataalada.com. The URL is reportedly a source for the website Batman visited in the movie, which translates to "rat with wings."

By visiting the site, viewers are greeted with a green question mark right before landing on an array of thrilling riddles to solve.

Riddler started by asking if the viewer would like to continue with his puzzle game. To get engaged in this frenzy zone, the viewer must enter "Y."

How to solve The Batman's Rata Alada riddle?

On March 2, the secret site updated itself with three easy to solve but intriguing riddles, including:

Fear he who hides behind one: A mask. What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation: Renewal. I am first a fraud or a trick. Or perhaps a blend of the two. That's up to your misinterpretation: Confusion.

Once the viewer answers the riddles correctly, the Riddler rewards them with a zipfile that is password protected and called "What_Am_I." The answer is, obviously, a “promise.”

Inside the zipfile, there is a video named "Thomas_Wayne_Lies," which is a video of an election campaign of 2001 with Thomas Wayne exclaiming:

“Instilled in both of us that giving back is not just an obligation, it’s a passion. That is our family’s legacy.”

The video has been edited by Riddler to entail his intense heavy breathing, and the two suspicious clips display the cryptic words overspread on them: “HUSH!” and “THE TRUTH ABOUT GOTHAM!”

If the viewer visits the website again after watching the video, the Riddler asks them: “Do you think Thomas Wayne is a great man?” Choosing “N” will give the viewer the opportunity to earn another reward, with another message saying:

"You're right to be untrusting of the rich and powerful. All who think they are great always hide secrets.”

The brand new reward is a picture named 06.jpg, featuring a cipher written in the Riddler’s Zodiac Killer-style that requires the viewer to have been playing the game from the very beginning.

If the viewer had been consistently cracking the riddles and the hidden clues in the names of the files, they would have been successful in deciphering the code as “A MAZE OF RIDDLES.”

The code is hidden in the Riddler’s sign-off on the secret website as well:

“You've successfully solved my maze of riddles. Keep your eyes peeled for my return."

The Batman is now in theaters. You don't want to miss it.

