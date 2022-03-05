×
Viral bat video recorded at a theatre playing The Batman movie leaves internet in splits

The Batman playing in a theater as live bats show up (Image via LA Times and Twitter)
Sneha Haldar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 04:34 PM IST
The Batman, Matt Reeves' franchise reboot featuring the vigilante superhero, has released in theaters recently.

A moviegoer shared a viral video showing real bats fluttering inside a movie theater screening The Batman, and Twitter has erupted over the news.

Real bats show up at the screening of the new Batman movie

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat https://t.co/NdSkMITXQi

Batman, who emerges in the dark of the night, uses the bat symbol to mark himself as a vengeful vigilante and strike fear in the hearts of his enemies and villains. In a scene in The Batman, viewers see the Batcave swarming with bats. However, moviegoers in a theater during a screening of the film had a different experience when a few bats emerged fluttering inside the theater. The surprise cameo has taken Twitter by storm, and there have been some hilarious comments about the situation:

@Jeremiah24_ You sure you didn’t pay for the 3D version?
@EARTH_96283 @Jeremiah24_ Maybe it was 4DX
@Jeremiah24_ Fully bringing u a new level of cinema experience expecting ants when I go to watch the next ant man

The video has garnered more than 30,000 views within a few hours. It shows the movie on pause and the theater lights turned on as viewers marvel at the almost miraculous incident unfolding before their eyes, with multiple bats flying across the room. The theater in the video has not been identified.

About 'The Batman'

Monday, March 7 at 10AM PT, join THR + @HeatVisionBlog for a live @TwitterSpaces discussion about #TheBatman, including insider info from exclusive interviews with Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and more Don't miss out: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ypKd… https://t.co/D4nxaSnHeE

The Batman opened in theaters after select cities hosted fan-first IMAX previews on March 1. The reboot launches a Batverse created by Reeves. The film has earned upward of $21.6 million from advance screenings and is expected to bring in more than $110 million over the first three days of the release.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."
Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.

