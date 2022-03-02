Prequel novel explains origins of Robert Pattinson's ' The Batman' as upcoming movie opens to rave reviews

The Batman is a highly anticipated movie this year. As the movie's world premiere and early screenings have concluded and it has received rave reviews, fans can't wait to see the darkest version of the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

When asked about the inspiration for the story of the film, director Matt Reeves told fans that most of its main plot and origins of The Batman were inspired by Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. Like the comic book, the movie focuses on the first year of Bruce Wayne returning home and taking on the mantle of Gotham's Dark Knight.

But since alterations have been made to the film's story rather than from the comic book, the film's makers went out and released a prequel novel to the 2022 movie and offered context about Robert Pattinson's Batman and the foe he faces.

'Before The Batman' explains origins of Pattinson's Caped Crusader

YouTube channel 3C Films broke down the entire summary and important plot points about Before The Batman. It explained how the novel began with a young Bruce Wayne and his family visiting the orphanage, the Old Wayne Manor, to announce Thomas Wayne's run for mayor.

In a snapshot from the trailer, fans can spot Edward and Bruce as kids (Image via Warner Bros.)

Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, is an orphan and does not like how they are kept in the orphanage. Then, after the tragedy of Bruce losing his parents, he is sent to a boarding school and away from Gotham to complete his studies.

Ten years pass, and Bruce returns home as a teenager and lives at the Penthouse of Wayne Towers. Alfred, his butler, is a former British intelligence agent who coordinates everything about the teen's life as he is the closest Bruce has to a parent.

Wayne Tower, which becomes Bruce's base as The Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

He trains Bruce every day and makes him stronger with rigorous martial arts training. The story continues with Bruce finding an abandoned railroad stop in the basement of Wayne Towers, which becomes The Batcave.

He secretly works on a muscle car (which later becomes The Batmobile) and takes it out for a spin. He meets a girl named Dax, who races at night, and Bruce wishes to race someday as well.

An early version of The Batmobile that Bruce builds as a teenager (Image via Warner Bros.)

Edward Nashton, on the other hand, is a food delivery guy who still lives at the orphanage and is completing his school and preparing for college. He usually dislikes people and excels at solving puzzles. Ed is addicted to them and is saving money to study Forensic Accounting as it's like solving puzzles for him.

One night, he's delivering food and sees Bruce racing with the rest of the racers and devises a plan to end the race. Upon doing so, he ends up killing Dax.

Bruce travels abroad and picks up skills (Image via Warner Bros.)

Upon seeing this, Bruce learns more about science and becomes actively involved in solving crimes as a detective using his resources with Alfred. He goes after solving the mystery surrounding Dax's death and feels the urge of justice to stop the criminal.

Time flies, and Bruce attends university and travels across the globe, picking up various combat skills.

The Batcave, now complete as Bruce becomes Gotham's Lethal Protector (Image via Warner Bros.)

The novel then explains how Edward becomes a Forensic Accountant but still wants to show off his genius by spreading mayhem across Gotham with his skills, eventually burning down the Wayne Orphanage. Meanwhile, Bruce learns that Dax is still alive, and he visits The Batcave to create a makeshift suit for himself to stop all the crimes that Gotham is filled with.

Ultimately, two years pass, and Bruce is seen patrolling just before putting on his suit. The Bat-Signal exists, and he writes next to it:

"Fear is a tool, when that light hits the sky it's not just a call, its a warning."

Bruce adds his concluding entry, ultimately starting the film's plot:

"I am vengeance, I am the shadows, I am the Batman."

Reviews about 'The Batman' prequel novel and film

Matt Reeves' The Batman has opened to rave reviews from critics and fans. Several reviewers are calling it a grittier, darker take on the character. This installment works more as a detective noir film than a typical superhero film, heavily relying on VFX.

As mentioned earlier, Reeves' inspiration from Frank Miller's Year One shows how The Batman works without mercy and is more violent and vulnerable than ever. Regarding the film, audiences have been talking about how Pattinson's Batman is susceptible, dark, and extremely violent, where he ends up killing people despite the caped crusader's "No-Kill Rule."

Matt Ramos @therealsupes I really recommend reading the prequel graphic novel for #TheBatman before watching it. There was a lot of stuff that I was able to pick up on that most didn’t because of the lore the novel establishes. I really recommend reading the prequel graphic novel for #TheBatman before watching it. There was a lot of stuff that I was able to pick up on that most didn’t because of the lore the novel establishes.

i. @aniryllis 24/100



Before the Batman: An Original Movie Novel by David Lewman 24/100Before the Batman: An Original Movie Novel by David Lewman https://t.co/COJX6Jpyn1

Several fans highly recommend others to read the prequel novel before watching the movie as it offers a certain context of several layers to the story. Others think that while it is an average caped crusader story, it is no better than the original Year One.

Rotten Tomatoes @RottenTomatoes #TheBatman First Reviews: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings. twitter.com/i/events/14983… #TheBatman First Reviews: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings. twitter.com/i/events/14983…

IGN @IGN



Our review: The Batman thoroughly earns its place in this iconic character’s legacy.Our review: bit.ly/3JNaYDu The Batman thoroughly earns its place in this iconic character’s legacy. Our review: bit.ly/3JNaYDu https://t.co/LIwPk4Z723

However, the film's fans are raving about how good it is. The movie even received a 10/10 rating from IGN and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

As fans eagerly wait to watch the movie at their respective showtimes, tickets are already selling out to watch one of the best Batman films to ever be made, as claimed by some followers.

