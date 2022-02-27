Rocket League is adding its fourth Batmobile to celebrate The Batman

Psyonix announced that a new Rocket League package for the upcoming film The Batman will be available in the in-game store on all platforms on March 2.

Along with the addition of the new battle-car, Gotham City Rumble's limited-time mode is returning to the game. The only difference between this mode and standard Rumble is that the objects are based on the Batman franchise.

This Batmobile is a version that will feature in Robert Pattinson's upcoming film, which hits theaters on March 4th. It's a new take on the Caped Crusader's car, with a muscle car-like appearance. The battle-car will cost 1,100 credits, or $10, and will use the Dominus hitbox.

The Joker's Boxing Glove, Poison Ivy's Vines, and the Bat-Grapnel are among the Bat-villains featured in Gotham City Rumble, a limited-time mode based on the Bat-franchise.

The Batmobile 2022 set to join the Rocket League battalion

In the game, the 2022 Batmobile will join a long line of Batman battle cars. In March of 2016, the 2016 Batmobile from Batman vs. Superman was the first to enter the game. The 1989 Batmobile and The Dark Knight's Tumbler were added to the list in 2018.

Despite the fact that there were other new cars based on prominent intellectual properties, the 2016 Batmobile was the only one that saw extensive use. It was employed at the upper division and professional level for the first several seasons, and still does so on occasion. In favor of the ever-popular Octane and Octane-hitboxed Fennec, it has seen less activity recently, similar to the Dominus.

The dominus hitbox of the 2022 Batmobile places it beside the 1989 variant, which is rarely encountered in ranked games. It remains to be seen if this version will alter the formula. Fans of the franchise or the most recent cinematic installment will be able to play as Gotham's defender in any case.

With the 2022 Batmobile bundle, a slew of new items will be added to Rocket League. A Batmobile boost, trail, wheels, paint finish, engine soundtrack, and sticker are all included. All of these components are required for usage on the Batmobile, and the cars cannot be further modified with other items. This matches the other Batmobiles and licensed cars.

