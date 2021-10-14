Rocket League Haunted Hallows event: All you need to know

Rocket League is one of the most popular games and is known to have Halloween-themed events every year. This Halloween, Rocket League is teaming up with DC Comics and the event is all about Batman.

Rocket League @RocketLeague Haunted Hallows returns to Rocket League from October 15 - November 5! Learn more about our latest in-game Event: bit.ly/HauntedHallows Haunted Hallows returns to Rocket League from October 15 - November 5! Learn more about our latest in-game Event: bit.ly/HauntedHallows https://t.co/h18G9Qlg2l

The Rocket League event, Haunted Hallows, will be launched on October 14, 2021 and will feature limited-time game modes and cosmetics that players can purchase in-game. With the entire community excited and eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated Halloween events the game has ever had, this article will explore the event in depth.

Rocket League Haunted Hallows event details

It is finally time for Rocket League's Halloween-themed event and fans are clearly quite hyped up about it. The Haunted Hallows event will be launched on October 14, 2021. Rocket League is collaborating with the popular DC Comics to release exclusive and limited-time Batman-themed items and cosmetics.

This event will include a brand new game mode called Gotham City Rumble Mode. The game mode features power-ups which include Harley Quinn’s Hammer, Poison Ivy’s Vines, and Joker’s Boxing Glove.

Apart from this, Rocket League will also include a new Arena Variant of Beckwith Park aptly named 'Gotham Night.' This will also include additional challenges that Rocket League players can complete in order to unlock limited-time items that are inspired by the villains from Batman.

These items include Harley Quinn’s Wheels and Topper, Joker’s Dominus Decal and Boost, Poison Ivy boost, Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal and more.

The event will also contain premium limited-time cosmetics. The highlight of these premium cosmetics will be the collection of Batmobiles: the iconic Batmobile from 1989, the sleek Batmobile from 2016 as well as the Tumbler from The Dark Knight. In addition to these, there will be three Bat-Signal explosions, each from a different era of Batman. The goal explosion will either be from Ben Affleck’s Batman from the Zack Snyder movies, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, or the Batman movie from 1989.

It is important to note that the aforementioned premium cosmetics will be available in a bundle priced at 2,000 Credits. However, players will also have other purchase options apart from the bundle.

There is even more good news for Rocket League players as they can claim the Dark Knight Player Title for free just by logging into the game during the event.

